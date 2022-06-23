Patrick Kielty once set record for ‘highest speed recorded on Northern Ireland road’

Comedian Patrick Kielty has revealed he once set a record for committing the worst speeding offence in Northern Ireland.

It's after he was once caught driving at 132mph on a road in Belfast in the 1990s - almost double the speed limit.

The Co Down man told the story of his escapade in an Alfa Romeo GTV on the Adrian Flux podcast 'Fuelling Around'.

He said: "I ended up getting caught doing the highest recorded speed on a Northern Ireland road which, at that stage, was 132(mph) I think. This has to be 25 years ago. We’re still kind of talking pre-ceasefire Northern Ireland."

There were plenty of cases in the courts at the time and in terms of priorities, "speeding kind of wasn't", he said.

He had just bought a new car and got carried away when he was faced with a stretch of road, he added.

"It was a lovely summer’s evening. It was about eight o’clock, there just wasn’t a car on the motorway. Coming out of Belfast I just eased round this corner and there was nothing there.

"I had a straight in front of me and I just kept putting my foot down. I didn’t really know how fast the car was and I suddenly looked and just went ‘wow, wow’. There was a car behind me and I’m thinking ‘what’s he in? He must want a race.’

"Turns out that was an unmarked police car. The idea of stupidity, new car and speed; it was a hefty, hefty fine and I just about got away with the books. A lesson learned lads, a lesson learned," he said.

It wouldn't be the last time, however, that Mr Kielty would be caught speeding.

Police later clocked him speeding at 163kmh in Scotland in 2008. Mr Kielty was forced to write a letter to Stranraer Sheriff Court admitting he had been travelling at 66kmh above the speed limit on a notorious stretch of road known as the A75 Gretna- Stranraer Road, in Dumfries and Galloway.

He was later fined £1,200 and given six penalty points, but was not put off the roads.