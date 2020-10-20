Paul Mescal pairs Kildare kit with €10,000 fleece in GQ fashion shoot

For some, the real star of Normal People was Connell's neck chain - which has its own Instagram fan account and sparked a boost in men's jewelry sales.

But Paul Mescal's latest fashion favourite has divided fans.

Mescal - who quickly rose to fame in April for his starring role in Normal People - was photographed for GQ magazine wearing his county’s GAA shorts, and a €10,000 fleece.

The brown fleece is called a “pullover” by its manufacturer Hermès, the French high fashion luxury clothing company. Those looking to copy Mescal’s look can pick up a fleece for themselves for a measly €9,950.

He also spoke about the sexualisation of the chain in the hit TV series.

Speaking to GQ for their November issue, the actor admitted: ‘I think there has been a kind of leaning on the sexualising of it, which has been a little bit difficult to adjust to.

‘I don’t really have a response to it, because I don’t know what to say other than it’s a chain, and it’s a chain that’s referenced in the book, and it’s a chain that Connell wears.

‘It’s not something I lie in bed thinking about at night… It’s not something that I try to lean into."

In his interview with GQ, the actor talked about his past as a GAA defender, saying: “I was definitely not the most skilled.”

“I was good at getting in the way of people, annoying people, throwing my body around. I was quite diligent. I trained and I worked really hard because I didn't have the skill set that other people possessed.”

He added that while 2020 has most certainly been difficult for most, he’s not in the same position to complain.

“It's weird. I know that when I look back, I'll remember Covid and how awful this year has been generally,” he said.. “But then, personally? It's been pretty, pretty good.”

Not even the pandemic could slow down his success, as he even managed to nab an Emmy nomination for his work in the hit miniseries earlier this year. It seems the public hasn’t fallen out of love with the breakout star yet.