Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory has died aged 52

The actress Helen McCrory, known for starring in Peaky Blinders and the James Bond film Skyfall, has died aged 52, her husband Damian Lewis said on Twitter.

He wrote: "I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Fearlessly.

"God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

McCrory played Aunt Polly, the matriarch of the Shelby clan, in BBC period gang drama Peaky Blinders.

Piers Wenger, BBC director of drama, paid tribute to Helen McCrory, who starred in the broadcaster's hit TV series.

He said: "Helen was one of the finest actresses this country will ever see. From Potter to Peaky, from Blair to Bond, Helen's fearlessness made every part she played unique and unmissable.

"Her body of work speaks of her extraordinary talent, what it doesn't speak of is her kindness, intelligence and sense of fun. This is too soon, too cruel. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this incredibly sad time."

She was also well known for starring as Narcissa Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 and Part 2. Her character was the wife of Lucius Malfoy and Draco's mother.

JK Rowling paid tribute to Helen McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy, mother of Slytherin student Draco, in the Harry Potter films.

She said on Twitter: "I'm devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who's left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news."

Her other roles included playing former Prime Minister Tony Blair's wife Cherie in the films The Queen and The Special Relationship, while she had a long and acclaimed career on stage.

She also provided the voice of Stelmaria, Lord Asriel's snow leopard daemon, in the recent BBC One TV series His Dark Materials.

The show paid tribute to her online, writing on social media: "We are heartbroken to report that the uniquely talented, Helen McCrory, who voiced Lord Asriel's daemon Stelmaria, has passed to another world after battling cancer. We have lost one of the finest actors of our generation. Our thoughts are with her family and friends."

Actor Michael Sheen, who worked with Helen McCrory in ITV drama Quiz, paid tribute to the late actress.

He tweeted: "So funny, so passionate, so smart and one of the greatest actors of our time.

"From the first moment I met her when we were just kids it was obvious she was very special.

"It was an honour to work with her and know her. Much love to Damian and her family. Heartbreaking."

McCrory was born in Paddington, London, to a Welsh mother and Scottish-born father and was the eldest of three children.

She attended school in Hertfordshire, then spent a year living in Italy, before returning to London to study acting at the Drama Centre.

McCrory and Lewis married in 2007 and share a daughter Manon, born in 2006, and son Gulliver, born in 2007.

She was made an OBE in the 2017 New Year Honours for services to drama.