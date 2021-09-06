Pictures: Belfast’s 50 new murals bringing splash of colour to city streets

Over 50 new murals have been created by local and international artists taking part in 2021 ‘Hit The North Street Art Festival, supported by Hennessy

Over 50 new murals have been created by local and international artists taking part in the 2021 Hit The North (HTN) Street Art Festival.

HTN which is Ireland’s biggest street art festival, saw over 1,000 spectators watch artists create a breathtaking array of modern murals at a ‘street art jam’ held in Belfast city centre over the weekend.

The new murals can be seen right across the city with the majority in and around the back streets off North Street.

The event, by Seedhead Arts and supported by Hennessy is now in its 9th year and has transformed the visual landscape across the city centre and Cathedral Quarter, with over 300 murals painted to date.

The festival has drawn international attention in recent years with an array of murals to local celebs and notable characters.

In 2019 the festival teamed up with Dublin artist Emma Blake, known as ESTR to dedicate a mural to murdered journalist Lyra McKee which remains in place.

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure couldn’t wait to have her picture taken with Adrian Dunbar’s, Ted Hastings “up the Lagan in a bubble” mural created by artist Caoilfionn Hanton in 2020.