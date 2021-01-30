Podcasts worth listening to in 2021

Not motivated to read a book but want to engage in something? Make online shows your 2021 must-have, writes Aine Toner

For many, podcasts are the perfect pandemic distraction (unless, of course, you opt to listen to a pandemic podcast). Offering consumers the opportunity to listen to what they want, when they want and for how long they want, they've quickly become one of the best ways to access content. They're accessible, easy and you never need to miss your favourite episode.