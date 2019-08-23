Police appeal for people to 'respect the law' ahead of Timmy Trumpet concert

PSNI have made an appeal for people attending the Timmy Trumpet concert at Boucher playing fields on Saturday to 'respect the law' and stay safe.

A large number of people are expected at the concert in south Belfast and police say they've been working with the event organisers to plan for the event.

"We want everyone attending to enjoy the music, have a good time, to stay safe and respect the local community," said Chief Inspector Stephen McCauley.

"We are also encouraging those who are planning on attending the concerts to plan their journey to and from the concert in advance. Once again, we are also asking parents and guardians to speak with their young people who are attending to ensure that they behave responsibly, not only while they are at the event, but particularly when they are travelling to and from it."

The event is taking place as part of one of the biggest events in Northern Ireland's music calendar, Belfast Vital.

The Australian DJ Timmy Trumpet is making a return to Belfast following a sold out Belsonic show in 2018.

"If you are going to drink, please do so responsibly as drunk people can be more vulnerable to becoming involved in crime, or tragically ending up the victim of crime. Our message is that we want people to enjoy the concert responsibly," said Chief Inspector McCauley.

"Being drunk in a public place can attract a court fine of up to £250, with the potential for a criminal record. Police can also issue a fixed penalty of £40 for being drunk in a public place and £80 for disorderly behaviour or behaviour likely to cause a breach of the peace. We will also have our specialist drugs dogs on duty, who are incredibly effective at detecting even the smallest amounts of drugs.

"If you are planning on getting a lift home after the concert with a friend or relative, please be advised that the concert organisers have applied for a series of road closures, which will see BOTH motorway offslips at Stockmans Lane and Kennedy Way closed between 10pm and midnight – with traffic diverted via the Broadway roundabout.

"Boucher Road and Stockmans Lane will also be closed to traffic between 10pm and midnight at the latest. Again, ‘pick ups’ should be arranged at locations well away from the Event site. Motorists must comply with directions of police officers and any mobile variable message signs or overhead gantrys on the Westlink/ M1.

"This is to ensure the safe exit of people from the venue. Please agree your collection points bearing in mind that this road will be closed to through traffic which may cause disruption to traffic in the area."