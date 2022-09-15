Popular Belfast social media account forced to rebrand after legal threats from Instagram

A social media page that showcases restaurants and tourist spots in Belfast has had to change its name after being threatened with legal action from Instagram.

Originally named instaBelfast, the account has garnered a large following on Instagram and TikTok, with almost 40,000 followers between the two platforms and hundreds of thousands of video views.

The business’ creator, Alan Wallace, said he was initially shocked at the reaction from the social media giant, but then took the correspondence as a compliment.

"I realised the brand was getting serious recognition for it to have come to their attention,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

Instagram is a photo and video sharing online networking service that is owned by Meta, formerly known as Facebook, which has an annual revenue of 85.96 billion US dollars.

The company’s legal representation reached out to Alan, and told him to “promptly cease all use of the instaBelfast mark, including use in domain names and social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook”.

He was also given “60 days to cease use of the INSTABELFAST mark and to remove all instances of historic use from social media channels etc”.

Alan said he felt Instagram’s approach was “decent” and he has since changed the @instaBelfast social media handle to @inspiringbelfast on all platforms.

"After seeking legal counsel and finding no positive solutions, instaBelfast was left with no choice but to rebrand,” the Ballymena native continued.

"I now feel like it’s a blessing in disguise though and I’m excited for the future of ‘Inspiring Belfast’.

"We are Belfast’s unofficial travel guide and have been recently hiring for a hugely popular food and taster role.”

Alan will also be re-launching a new website under inspiringbelfast.co.uk and hopes to create an e-commerce store and podcast at the beginning of next year.

However, he did trademark the ‘iB’ picture logo which remains as the brand’s profile picture on social media sites, which means he will be allowed to keep it.

A similar situation in Northern Ireland also occurred when a young Ballymoney entrepreneur was forced to rebrand her ceramics business nine months ago, after a year-long legal tussle with giant fashion and home furnishings retailer, Zara.

The global firm, which operates more than 2200 stores in 96 countries, did not like Ulster University graduate Zara McLaughlin using the name Zara Ceramics, as it claimed the name could be mistaken for its brand and therefore breached copyright laws.

She has since changed her company to Zara McLaughlin Studios.