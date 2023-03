Professor Brian Cox ahead of Belfast tour visit: ‘You can’t fully understand black holes by coming to a show for two hours’

Ahead of his visit to Belfast as part of his new arena tour, Professor Brian Cox chats to Aine Toner about the wonder and beauty of the universe

Professor Brian Cox, who will be presenting Horizons in Belfast. Credit: Dustin Rabin

Aine Toner Sat 3 Sep 2022 at 11:20