Professor Jim Dornan's immense contribution to medicine will leave lasting legacy, says CMO McBride

Influential figure and dad of actor Jamie, dies aged 73

Northern Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride has paid tribute to retired obstetrician and gynaecologist Professor Jim Dornan, saying that he leaves a "lasting legacy" behind.

Professor Dornan, the father of actor Jamie Dornan, passed away aged 73 after having suffered Covid-19. He had previously been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

Dr McBride said: “I was very saddened and shocked to hear this news. My deepest condolences go to his family and many friends.

“Professor Dornan made an immense contribution to obstetrics and fetomaternal medicine. He held a number of significant and important leadership roles in the health service both in Northern Ireland and nationally.

“I trust his family will take some comfort from the lasting legacy he leaves behind, and the esteem in which he was held by so many people at home and abroad.”

Posting on social media on Monday morning, Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI wrote: "Incredibly sad news to share this morning as we learnt of the passing of Professor Jim Dornan.

"Jim was a passionate patron, advocate and long time friend to all at Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI.

"A champion for many local charities and causes in NI, Jim always gave his time and advice freely with big smile and plenty of fun.

"He leaves a lasting legacy to the charity sector, the medical sector and to his family, friends and colleagues.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Jim's family and friends at this very sad time. RIP Jim."

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said: "It is with great sadness that I learnt this morning of the passing of world renowned professor Jim Dornan. I wish to express to his wife Samina and his children Jamie, Liesa, and Jessica my profound sadness.

"Jim was a wonderful man, he was engaged in political lobbying and promotion of many medical and non medical issues. Above all he loved Northern Ireland and was so proud of this place.

"His ambition, expressed often to me, was to see Northern Ireland and its people flourish and be the best. No obstacle was ever insurmountable for him and he was a great source of encouragement.

"I will miss our many chats and text messages and his ability to challenge and encourage change."

Jim Dornan with actor son Jamie

SDLP health spokesperson, Cara Hunter, paid tribute to Professor Dornan's tremendous life and legacy.

The East Derry MLA said: “Professor Dornan was a world renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist and his research and work has contributed to improving lives across Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland is a better place to live, thanks to the work of Jim Dornan. May he rest in peace.”

During his distinguished medical career, Professor Dornan was a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist with the Belfast trust from 1986 to 2012, professor of Foetal Medicine at Queen's University Belfast from 1995 to 2012 and senior vice-president of the Royal College of Gynaecologists from 2004 to 2006.

He was also chair of Health and Life Sciences at Ulster University and head of department with Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland - Medical University of Bahrain.

His first wife Lorna Dornan had stage four pancreatic cancer and died in July 1998.

He later remarried top gynaecologist Samina Dornan.

Actor Jamie Dornan with his sister Jessica Dornan Lynas and father Dr Jim Dornan at the launch of NIPanC in August 2018.

The renowned surgeon and his Hollywood actor son Jamie later backed a new group, NI PanC, set up in Belfast to support families battling pancreatic cancer.

Having once considered acting as a career, the father-of-three recently appeared in the third series of the ITV drama Marcella, which stars Anna Friel and was shot in Belfast.

He had previous experience of playing a policeman, having appeared in The Fall, in which son Jamie played a serial killer, after Allan Cubitt, the writer and producer of the series, came up with the idea.