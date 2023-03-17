The Big St Patrick’s Day Quiz: Give your brain a workout as the festivities begin
Belfast Telegraph
You might be lucky enough to get St Patrick’s Day off work, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to give your brain a good workout.
Before you get lost in Guinness, horse racing or general Paddy’s Day revelry, have a go at our bumper quiz to put your trivia mastery to the ultimate test.
There are 50 questions across five genres; general knowledge, geography, music, sport and pot luck.
Read more
Have a go right here: