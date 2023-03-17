The Big St Patrick’s Day Quiz: Give your brain a workout as the festivities begin

There's set to be a party atmosphere in Belfast again this St Patrick's Day

You might be lucky enough to get St Patrick’s Day off work, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to give your brain a good workout.

Before you get lost in Guinness, horse racing or general Paddy’s Day revelry, have a go at our bumper quiz to put your trivia mastery to the ultimate test.

There are 50 questions across five genres; general knowledge, geography, music, sport and pot luck.

Have a go right here: