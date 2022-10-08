‘Reading… it’s such an amazing second universe to explore’

From the sublime to the ridiculous, a new book compiles lists of literary facts that book lovers will appreciate. Its author Henry Eliot speaks to Aine Toner about getting things in order

List lovers and book lovers: our time has come thanks to Henry Eliot and his miscellany of literary indexes.

Eliot’s Book of Bookish Lists from Henry, dubbed the ultimate bibliophile, has been created from ransacking the libraries and archives of world literature. From detailing the tragic ends of Ancient Greek tragedians, meeting several pigs with wings and the false spines of books appearing in Charles Dickens’ bookshelves, quite literally, there is something for every booklover.

“I have always made lists but we all make lists,” says Henry.

“It’s almost a universal human activity, whether or not we sort of like it or not.

“Every day we’re working out what we’ve got to do that day, what’s on our to do list and so on.

“I think always been drawn to the sort of the kind of weirdness of lists as well and how they can present as something very ordered and functional and sensible, but actually, there’s lots of space of creativity and strange juxtapositions within them.”

The younger Henry’s love for mixtapes and magazines led to an appreciation of putting two things together that you don’t expect to go together. Disorder in order, we say.

“In some ways this book is almost a kind of by-product of the two previous books I worked on, which are these chunky, compendious books about the Penguin Classics list and the Penguin Modern Classics list,” says Henry.

“There was a little bit about each book and each author on those in those series and those took a lot of time, it took over five years to put those together.

“What I was aiming to do with those was, in each case for each author and each book, to try to find something a bit surprising, something a bit unusual to hook reader’s attention and think, ‘Oh, maybe I’d like to try that.’”

He wanted to release the ‘odd little facts or stories’ that could potentially be buried in larger works. In fact, a story would often trigger an idea for a list.

“For instance, the fact that Robert Louis Stevenson died in Samoa while making a batch of mayonnaise, it’s just one of those weird things that you sort of come across. That made me start thinking, have there been some other strange ways in which authors have died? That gave rise to that list.

“I knew Edith Wharton’s The House of Mirth, that title comes from the Bible. I was thinking, let’s see what other titles of novels come from the Bible. It turned out, as you might expect, there were loads.

“As I was looking at them, I thought, this isn’t such an interesting list. Then I noticed that lots of them were from one particular book, the book of Ecclesiastes. Then I found this great quotation by [author] Tom Wolf saying that the book of Ecclesiastes is the best work of literature ever written.

“Suddenly, the idea that people tend to look to this particular book of the Bible for titles suddenly makes it more interesting.”

Another example came from author who should be included and hadn’t up until that point — case in point, Kafka.

“It occurred to me that it is lucky that his friend Max Brod didn’t follow his instructions and burn all Kafka’s manuscripts,” says Henry.

“I went back to look at that story and realised he left two letters for Brod. One said, burn everything, and one he said, except, you could allow these things which already are published.

“I thought wouldn’t be interesting if Brod had followed that instruction, then, what would be the only text by Kafka that we’d have left and so that made a list.

“It was a mixture of little stories at the back of my mind and then just pursuing them until I found that right idea. My editor and I had this rule that it wasn’t enough to have just a purely sort of functional list. There had to be an extra twist or turn or something delightful or unexpected about it.”

These are the kinds of information that win you pub quizzes and admiration — but how difficult was it to stop list compiling?

“It was my editor who had a vision for what he thought the books should look and feel like. He said, I think we need this to be 160 pages. That was quite a handy arbitrary limit.

“To be honest, we had to cut maybe a third of the lists for my manuscript. Lots of didn’t make it and annoyingly since it’s gone to print I’ve thought and lots of other sort of lists of I’d love to go in there so I don’t know maybe I’ll find an outlet for them somewhere else.”

Conversation moves to encouraging a love of reading with a feeling that you’re never lonely if you’re stuck in a book.

“It’s this whole world that’s sitting right next to on your bedside table that you can escape into at any point,” says Henry, who has organised various literary tours.

“I also think reading… I think it genuinely makes you know expands your understanding of other people and other places and other times and enriches your own experience of life.

“I really think reading enhances our experience on this planet hugely. I feel genuinely sorry for people who don’t who haven’t found a love reading because I think it’s such an amazing sort of second universe to explore.”

It’s about finding your tribe, we say. Henry agrees.

“The funny thing about reading is it’s almost by definition, a very sort of solid sort of solitary activity.

“Sometimes we can’t really understand something until you’ve experienced it. I think it’s the same with books actually. You can know about it, but until you’ve actually read it, no one can sort of understand that experience until you meet someone else who’s had that same solitary experience and then that’s a great kind of thing you have in common. I totally recognise that feeling of like, ‘Yes, you’ve been there too, you’ve been to those places.’”

Henry also presents podcast On the Road with Penguin Classics wherein he and an author take a stroll around the world’s favourite books.

“It’s always been something I’ve interested in is the relationship between literature and space and locations. This format is just exactly what I enjoy, talking about a book in the location where it’s set or where it was written,” he explains.

The third series has just launched and he’s got ‘amazing guests’ including Rachel Joyce speaking about The Pilgrim’s Progress and Will Self talking about Thomas De Quincey and William S. Burroughs in Soho.

“There’s a wonderful book, which I hadn’t read until preparing for the podcast a book called Season of Migration to the North by Tayeb Salih which was voted the greatest Arabic novel of the 20th century by the Arab Literary Academy in 2001.

“He’s a Sudanese writer, but it’s set half in northern Sudan and half in London. Unfortunately, the budget didn’t stretch to Sudan but we recorded it in the locations it’s set in London with a Sudanese novelist Leila Aboulela.

“That was an absolute eye opener, honestly, as good as The Great Gatsby. I think it’s really fantastic.”

Eliot’s Book of Bookish Lists by Henry Eliot, Particular Books, £12.99, is available now