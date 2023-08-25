Relief for fans as solution found for NI Comic Con event shuttle buses

The organisation also hit out at “vile abuse” received since originally announcing no buses would be available.

Michael Trevino, Candice King and Kayla Newell from Vampire Diaries at NI Comic Con with MC SoCal Val at last year's Comic Con NI event. Pic: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

A Northern Ireland comic book and pop culture festival has confirmed it will be providing shuttle buses for the event after an online “outcry”, the organisers have said.

Comic Con Northern Ireland also hit out at “vile abuse including very explicit language” received via email and direct messages following an announcement on Wednesday that shuttle buses would not be available at the event next month.

The organisation suffered an online backlash following the announcement, with fans pointing to previous communication ensuring attendees that a service would be available for the experience at Lisburn’s Eikon Centre on September 10 and 11.

In a Facebook post on Thursday night, Comic Con NI confirmed shuttle buses would be available at the event. The company also included an explanation for the previous decision.

"We had originally sought prices from 9 different bus companies. The cost of coaches was extremely high - roughly double what we would’ve expected,” they said.

“Every company also confirmed that the drivers wouldn’t check pre bought tickets - so we’d also need additional staff. Costs have to be managed on all events and the cost of hiring multiple coaches, an online system and additional staff on an unknown demand is risky.

"After the outcry of the last nights post we can see there may be a larger demand than we anticipated, but even with charging for the service we would be in a financial loss putting it in.

"We are already burdening ourselves with an enormous financial risk putting this show on, and then we are fully expected to add a coach service which we will lose money on as it is now being demanded.

“We are still 100% committed to running the event of course and will be for many years to come - but we recognise need to develop the show, including the collector market in this area. The assumption that these events have limitless budgets is incorrect.”

Details for booking the shuttle buses were also posted on the Facebook page, with fans instructed to use an online booking system to purchase tickets in advance of the event.

The organisation said they would “not tolerate” the abusive messages sent to the administration staff over the last few days.

Sons of Anarchy actors Kim Coates (left) and Mark Boone Jr at NI Comic Con 2022. Pic: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

"Please remember that it’s human beings staffing our pages and accounts. Some of the messages that have been sent to our team via email and DM the past 24hrs would probably shock and surprise the vast majority of you,” they said.

"We have had some vile abuse including very explicit language and we will not tolerate abuse for trying our best to put on a show and offer external services we will lose money on.

“Please do consider comments and try to keep them constructive. We have listened to the people who politely messaged us to reconsider and detailed their own transportation struggles - not those who sent us aggressive abuse.”