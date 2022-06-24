Revealed: Joe Lycett joke at centre of PSNI investigation after attendee reports clip from comedian’s Belfast show

The police confirmed that no offences were detected after the context of the joke was explained.

Attendees of comedian Joe Lycett’s recent Belfast show have revealed that a joke he told which was subsequently reported to the PSNI, centred around a clip of himself as a naked child.

The 33-year-old performed in the Waterfront Hall on June 8 and 10, with police confirming that the complaint came from an audience member following the first night’s stand-up routine. No further action is being taken by police.

Multiple comedy fans who were present have affirmed that the joke in question involved Mr Lycett wanting to show a clip of himself as a nude child.

One woman, who does not want to be named, told the Belfast Telegraph he had wanted to do so to show “how camp and flamboyant he was as a kid”.

Mr Lycett explained onstage that he was told previously he couldn't show the video as it centred around a naked child — even though it was of himself.

"So he asked if it was an adult male’s penis, would that be allowed, and he was told ‘yes that's allowed’,” the audience member added.

Mr Lycett then revealed how he had a video editor change the clip and superimpose a large image of male adult genitalia over where his genitals would have been in the video.

"And the punchline to it was that he mailed the editing guy to ask was it definitely big and obvious enough, as he didn't really know how big a child's penis should be,” the source continued.

"It was really funny but a lot of people were shocked.”

She added that she thought “the whole show was hysterical start to finish, very creative and funny, a much needed relief in the current climate”.

"I think the person who reported it needs to get a better understanding on what comedy is.”

However, not everyone agreed. Another man said he regretted going to the show and that the joke in question “actually caused several people to leave”.

“Always loved him, regret going to see him live now,” he commented.

Caoimhe Herron, who was also in attendance, said when she read about someone complaining to the police over the event, she “really struggled to think what exactly they meant”.

“Me and my sister both thought it was really funny. Plus, before you see the clip he has a build-up of what it’s going to be and he says it is the crudest thing that is in the show. But he even says before that he’d checked and it’s definitely fine to do because it is his own penis and that it had been covered over, and therefore not a child’s penis beforehand.

“It’s just amazing that the police were called for that.”

The 28-year-old added that she didn’t see anyone get up and leave the show, nor did her friend who was sitting a few rows back from her.

The PSNI investigated the incident and have now confirmed: “Enquiries were made and no offences were detected.”

Mr Lycett took the report on the chin and shared in a social media post that the police had now closed the case after he explained the context of the quip, which he said “hopefully amused” them.

He said that the joke will remain “firmly and proudly” in his stand-up routine for the remainder of his UK and Ireland tour dates.

The 8 Out of 10 Cats comic shared an image of the police’s message confirming the matter was closed, captioning the post: “So someone came to my tour show a few weeks back and was offended by one of the jokes.

“And their perfectly understandable response to this was… to call the f****** police.

“To be fair to them the fuzz were very nice about it all but felt they had a duty to investigate.

“This involved me writing a statement explaining the context of the joke for them.”

Mr Lycett said he “particularly enjoyed” explaining the joke in writing to a police detective.

“Charmed, and hopefully amused, the rozzers have since closed the matter,” he added.

He added: “You’ll be pleased to know that the joke — which I consider to be one of the best I’ve ever written — remains firmly and proudly in the show.

“The tour continues until September, unless I am jailed.”

The Birmingham comic has become well-known for his stand-up routines where he would recall his humorous email exchanges when handling issues such as parking fines and scammers — and can now add a PSNI investigation to that list.