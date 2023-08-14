Ruth Langsford lifts the lid on husband Eamonn Holmes’ most annoying habit
Ruth Langsford has lifted the lid on her husband Eamonn Holmes’ most annoying habit.
Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women programme on Monday, she said: "I've mentioned before that Eamonn will take the top of a yoghurt and put the wet side and just put it down."
She admitted that the habit has sometimes caused her to go into a “rage", with many in the audience clearly on Langsford’s side as they groaned with disgust.
"So somebody said, 'Just leave it,' and I have done before,” she added.
"I have days where I am like: 'I'm going to leave that, I'm going to leave that.'"
She added: "Sometimes I am scratching like this thinking, 'Ah, it's still there.'
"I can't and he knows I can't. He would not even notice it because he's kind of just left it there.
"But it's funny as it depends on what mood I am in and where we are at in that part of our relationship that day,” she continued.
“So sometimes I rage and I go, 'I am not in the mood to clean up after you.'
"If I am in a really happy mood I go, 'Oh, what's he like? Honestly, what's he like that Eamonn?'"
Last week it was announced that the famous pair’s show How The Other Half Lives had been axed as a result of the pandemic.
The Channel 5 series allowed viewers a peek at the holidays of the ultra-rich.
Speaking to the Sun, Holmes said: “Sadly, the series fell victim to the pandemic - it was just impossible to get across the world to meet very rich people - and there are no plans to revive the series now.”
The show, which was launched in 2016, ran for five series and also had a Christmas special, attracting a viewership of around 1.2 million people.
“But I do feel privileged to have been a part of it and to have met people in parts of the world that are no longer accessible,” he continued.
“We got to spend time with some extraordinary people, including a billionaire and his wife in Ukraine and some of the richest people in Moscow.”