Ryan Tubridy teases next move in first social media post since RTÉ axing and GB News rumours

Ryan Tubridy has spoken for the first time since it was announced he would not be returning to RTÉ.

Ryan Tubridy appeared to be teasing his next move in his first social media post since RTÉ confirmed the former Late Late Show host would not be returning to the broadcaster.

In a post to his 234,000 followers on Instagram, Tubridy said “A new dawn, a new day, a new beginning,” alongside a short video of blue skies and sunshine along the coast at Seapoint Beach in Dún Laoghaire.

“Stay tuned for more…” the post concluded, appearing to tease the next move for the former star man of Montrose.

Following the shock announcement he would not be returning to RTÉ, Tubridy set the short clip on his Instagram account to the upbeat Fleetwood Mac hit Don’t Stop.

Fans replied with well wishes with one saying “one door closes, another door opens. Wishing you well”. Model Pippa O’Connor-Ormond said “Onwards & upwards. Keep her lit”.

“Every best wish for what the future holds. Loved your broadcasting since your 2fm days. Looking forward to hearing you on the airwaves again soon,” another commenter said.

It was reported that Tubridy has been approached by British broadcaster GB News after negotiations with RTÉ broke down.

A move to GB News would see Tubridy join a line-up featuring former Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster and veteran presenter Eamonn Holmes.

Plans were in place for him to return to the RTÉ airwaves on September 4 but talks between Tubridy and the broadcaster broke down after he issued a statement in response to the second Grant Thornton report.

He would have returned to his mid-morning radio slot, hosted a new podcast and been on a €170,000 annual salary.

Tubridy’s old slot on RTÉ Radio 1 has been rebranded as the Nine O’Clock Show and all traces of the presenter have been removed from the Late Late Show’s Instagram account.

Comedian Oliver Callan is continuing caretaker duties he has shared with Brendan Courtney this week, with a permanent replacement yet to be announced.

On Monday’s show Callan said there was “a sense of wrong” with Tubridy no longer being heard on the 9am programme.

The Late Late Show is set to return on Friday, September 15 with Tubridy’s replacement Patrick Kielty at the helm.

Co Down comedian Kielty was announced as the new host in May following Tubridy’s announcement he would be stepping down after over 14 years at the helm.