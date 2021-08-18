Sean Lock: Fans mourn ‘half Northern Irish’ comic

TV funnyman had strong links to south Armagh

Tributes have been paid to the comedian Sean Lock by his fans in Northern Ireland.

The 58-year-old, who had close relatives here, died on Wednesday after battling cancer.

Born in Woking, Surrey, Lock described himself as being of “half Northern Irish and half Norwegian descent”.

He was a regular visitor here and performed sellout shows in the Waterfront Hall and other venues.

BBC Radio Ulster’s Connor Phillips, who is from Jonesborough, paid his respects on social media.

“A man with strong south Armagh connections,” the TV and radio presenter wrote.

“A comic genius. He will be missed. RIP Sean Lock.”

Another admirer, Megan Fearon, expressed her sadness at the father-of-three’s death.

“So sad to hear about Sean Lock — my absolute favourite comedian,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Aside from being completely hilarious, he was also an absolute gentleman.

“He had family in Dromintee and visited our area frequently enjoying many a pint.”

A barman at The Three Steps Bar and Lounge in Dromintee recalled: “He had an uncle who lived locally and I definitely remember him being here.”

One of the funniest comedians of his generation, Lock previously admitted that one of his favourite shows was Catchphrase hosted by Northern Ireland funnyman Roy Walker.

“I loved it,” said Lock. “I used to like Roy’s restraint, because, for a comedian, the opportunity to take the mick out of some of the ridiculous answers could have been too hard to resist.”

Known for his deadpan style, he was a team captain on Jimmy Carr’s Channel 4 comedy panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats and spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

He also wrote and starred in the BBC sitcom 15 Storeys High.

Jon Richardson, who appeared opposite Lock as a team captain on 8 Out Of 10 Cats, tweeted: “I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and 10 years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice.”

His carefully crafted surreal content and imaginative observational wit saw Lock nominated for the Perrier comedy award at the Edinburgh fringe in 2000 for his show No Flatley, I Am The Lord Of The Dance.

A statement from his agent Off The Kerb Productions said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children is respected at this difficult time.”

Channel 4 said: “Incredibly sad to learn of the loss of one of our greatest comedians, Sean Lock. A much loved part of the C4 family he’s played a huge role on the channel for over 2 decades, and we’ll miss him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Carr said: “Brutal news about Sean Lock today. I loved him. I’m watching clips of him right now — laughing & crying. I’ll miss him so much.”

Lock left school in the early 1980s and began working on building sites but developed skin cancer, which he blamed on over-exposure to the sun. He recovered and decided to focus on a career in comedy.

One of his first professional TV appearances was in 1993, starring alongside Rob Newman and David Baddiel on their Newman And Baddiel In Pieces show.

He script-edited the 1998 BBC Two series Is It Bill Bailey? and had his own show on BBC Radio 4, 15 Minutes Of Misery, which was later expanded into 15 Storeys High.

Comedian Lee Mack, who was a close friend, paid tribute saying: “I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heartbreaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much.”

Kevin Bridges described Lock as “brilliant comedian, obviously, but just a genuinely hilarious guy too and one of the soundest guys in comedy”.

And John Bishop said: “I am shocked and saddened at the news of the loss of Sean Lock. He was a brilliant comedian but more importantly he was a great person on so many levels . He will be missed hugely.”

Ross Noble said “we have lost the best of the best”.

A tweet added: “A massive talent who made stand-up look effortless and approached his illness in the same no nonsense way he approached life.”

Lock also appeared on panel shows including Have I Got News For You, QI and They Think It’s All Over.

In 2000 he won the gong for the best live stand-up at the British Comedy Awards.

He is survived by wife Anoushka, two daughters and a son.