Secret attractions laid bare on most recent Love Island

The secret attractions of Love Islanders were laid bare on Thursday night’s episode as contestants donned a series of racy outfits to set each other’s heart rates racing.

Tyler Cruickshank also planned to ask Kaz Kamwi to be exclusive during the episode, just a few days after she laid bare her feelings to Northern Ireland contestant Matthew MacNabb who left the island on Wednesday night.

The couple had ups and downs but have now solidified their relationship as islanders shared a toast to Matt after his shock departure from the programme.

On this episode, Tyler prepared to make things official with Kaz and enlisted the help of Jake Cornish and Liam Reardon as he prepared to ask his love interest if she wanted to be exclusive.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Tyler said: “I usually have nerves of steel but I have never sweated so much over a girl like this before. It’s crazy.”

He set up a plan to take Kaz down memory lane, asking her to travel to different areas of the Villa that are significant to their relationship in scenes that are yet to air.

It’s after the couple faced a rocky patch in recent times when Tyler coupled up with Clarisse Juliette and Kaz coupled up with Matt before they eventually found their way back to one another.

But there was room for conflict on Thursday’s episode as the heart rate challenge was announced between the girls and the boys. The challenge has caused trouble on previous seasons of Love Island.

A cowgirl outfit was the first to feature on contestant Liberty Poole while Priya Gopaldas, who made the choice to couple up with another man that saw Matt dumped from the villa, donned a nurse outfit.

Her partner Brett Staniland was voted one of the male contestants who raised the heart rates of his fellow islanders the most as he impressed Kaz with his confidence.

He admitted Priya “surprised” him in her outfit after she told him she wouldn’t kiss him until the third date, despite sharing a kiss with Matt. “I don’t know what I’m going to say that won’t get me into trouble!” he said.

Their relationship was shown to blossom during the episode when Priya told the female contestants they held hands and Brett stroked her arms while sharing a bed for the first time overnight. “He’s very tactile – it feels like I’m back in school with someone I like,” she said.

There was trouble in paradise for contestants Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, whose relationship has been on mostly solid footing for the duration of the reality TV programme.

Viewers are set to see more drama on Friday night’s episode after a preview that was shown at the end of Thursday’s programme in which the two discuss their feelings.

While sitting by the pool, Liberty told Chloe Burrows she felt like their relationship had been going from strength to strength but had taken a dip recently. She said she felt Jake hadn’t paid her any attention.

“I feel like I’ve been having a rocky week, she said as she was comforted by fellow islanders.