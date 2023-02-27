‘She wanted to enter on a trapeze’: Inside the secretive, dramatic world of celebrity wedding planning

As a 188-page lawsuit details the chaos surrounding Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s £2.85m wedding, Ellie Muir speaks to real-life event planners about some of their wildest experiences with elite brides and grooms

The roses weren’t white enough. The guest list looked like a murder scene. Meghan and Harry hadn’t been invited quickly enough. These are the complaints typed by actor and billionaire’s daughter Nicola Peltz when organising her wedding to fellow nepo baby Brooklyn Beckham. It took place at the £76m Peltz family home in Palm Beach, Florida, last April, with the pair married in front of an audience of VIP guests: Mel B, Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay, to name a few. Snoop Dogg performed a DJ set. Bill Clinton’s personal chef Thierry Isambert catered. The whole thing reportedly cost $3.5m (£2.85m).