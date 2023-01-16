Singer Brooke Scullion feeling ‘amazing’ as she tops Dancing With The Stars leaderboard

The Bellaghy performer has hit the ground running in Season 6 of the RTÉ show.

Singer Brooke Scullion with her dance partner Maurizio Benenato during Dancing With The Stars

Co Londonderry singer Brooke Scullion said it felt “absolutely amazing” as she again wowed judges on the second week of RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars competition.

The Bellaghy woman broke records last week, registering the highest week one score ever seen on the show with an impressive 25 out of 30.

On Sunday night, Brooke again stood out, performing a quickstep along with dance partner Maurizio Benenato to the sound of Girls Aloud hit Love Machine – which features another Derry songbird, Nadine Coyle.

Clad in a red and white ballroom-style dress, former Voice UK contestant and Eurovision Song Contest semi-finalist Brooke again drew praise from the judges.

For the second week running, she produced another near-flawless performance on the dance floor, with judge Loraine Barry praising her speed and control.

After the show, she told the Belfast Telegraph: “It feels absolutely amazing, I have to be honest though, I am not focusing on the judges’ scores but more the critique.

“I focus more on my own self-critique as well and how the performance actually went so basically when the scores came through to me it didn’t even register what I got until the end.”

Brooke said the competition was also giving her a feel for how strong her fanbase was.

“I definitely feel like people are starting to know more about me and how hard I work – but I mean it’s always good, people are always really supportive and I feel love especially after I announced my first ever solo gig at Dublin Academy,” she said.

“I’m really happy with how people are perceiving me and I’m so lucky to have the fanbase that I have. I feel so lucky in the competition with everything; choreography, music and my partner. The competition has been really challenging and really tough.

“I feel lucky to be experiencing it with such amazing people while living with Leah (O’Rourke) and our early morning car rides with Marie and Damian. I’m mostly enjoying the experience of being trained professionally and excited to see where we can go next!”

Next week will see the beginning of eliminations from the competition, with Brooke and fellow Northern Ireland contestants Leah O’Rourke from Newry and Damian McGinty from Derry hopeful of securing places in week four.