Sir Kenneth Branagh to take on the role of Boris Johnson in TV drama

Belfast actor steps into shoes of the new PM as he grapples with outbreak of Covid

Sir Kenneth Branagh is set to step into the shoes of Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a drama based on the early days of the coronavirus.

While some in the movie business have struggled their way through Covid, the big roles keep on coming thick and fast for the Belfast born star.

The Sky TV drama is based on how the UK government handled the early days of the Covid-19 outbreak.

At the start of 2020 his movie of the popular children's fantasy series Artemis Fowl - filmed in Northern Ireland - was one of the first to head straight to Disney's streaming channel. He's been busy making a semi-autobiographical about his home city of Belfast, set at the start of the Troubles in the 1960s and he's starred in perhaps the biggest movie of what has been a thin year for the silver screen, the Christopher Nolan directed Tenet.

In demand: Kenneth Branagh in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

Now a new five-part Covid-19 drama, This Sceptred Isle, a Sky Original series, will explore Boris Johnson's life during the first wave of the global pandemic as he grappled with his first six months in office.

The drama, co-written by Michael Winterbottom and Kieron Quirke, will trace the impact of Covid-19 on the UK and the response of doctors, nurses and other frontline workers who sacrificed their time, health and often lives, to help those affected by the virus.

It's based on the first-hand testimonials of people working in No 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) and in hospitals and care homes across the UK.

Sky announced at the weekend that the BAFTA and Emmy award-winning Belfast actor had come on board to play the role of the PM, who was struck down with Covid himself during the early days of the pandemic.

Winterbottom, who has made a number of factual based dramas including Welcome to Sarajevo, A Mighty Heart and 24 Hour Party People, will direct all five episodes.

He will also executive produce alongside Richard Brown (Passenger). Tim Shipman, political editor of The Sunday Times, will act as a consultant on the series.

"The first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic will be remembered forever," the acclaimed director said.

"A time when the country came together to battle an invisible enemy.

"A time when people were more aware than ever of the importance of community.

"Our series weaves together countless true stories - from Boris Johnson in Number 10 to front line workers around the country - chronicling the efforts of scientists, doctors, care home workers and policy makers to protect us from the virus."

Executive Producer Richard Brown added: "Michael is a master of weaving compelling drama from factual stories and he has an undeniable, distinct vision for this project.

"He and Kieron have written remarkable and meticulously researched scripts which powerfully dramatise these extraordinary events that still affect us all."

This Sceptred Isle is the first project to emerge from a multi-year first look deal for scripted drama series struck by Freemantle and Passenger with Revolution Films.

Sky UK Managing Director of Content, Zai Bennett added: "Covid-19 has presented once-in-a-generation challenges to the world, and in the UK the resilience and fortitude of the public over the past year has been nothing short of extraordinary.

"Portraying NHS staff and key workers on the frontlines of the extraordinary fight, to those in government facing unprecedented challenges.

"Michael Winterbottom has a clear and compelling vision in telling this remarkable story," he said.

"The incredible creative talent Fremantle have assembled including the central performance from Kenneth Branagh will make This Sceptred Isle a drama we are proud to be part of telling."

The series is expected to be released in autumn 2022 and will begin shooting in the next couple of months.

It will air on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV.

Veteran actor and director Branagh has played a number of historical figures previously, including Henry V, explorer Ernest Shackleton, Laurence Olivier and SS official Reinhard Heydrich.