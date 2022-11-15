Snow Patrol hit song Chasing Cars zooms past 1bn streams on Spotify

Snow Patrol performing at Bangor Marina to celebrate frontman Gary Lightbody being awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Ards and North Down. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

It now ranks alongside more than 300 iconic songs which have reached the massive milestone such as a number of Queen classics, the Eagles’ ‘Hotel California’ and Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’.

The 2006 single, which peaked at number six in the UK chart, is one of the alternative rock band’s most popular songs – it ended 2006 as that year's 14th best-selling single in the UK.

Lead singer Gary Lightbody once told Rolling Stone magazine the song is “the purest love song” that he has ever written.

"There's no knife-in-the-back twist,” he said.

"When I read these lyrics back, I was like, 'Oh, that's weird’.

"All the other love songs I've written have a dark edge."

It sold 1.21m copies in the UK and was recently ranked as number eight in the Official Top 10 best-selling singles from the 2000s compiled to mark the Official Charts’ 70th Anniversary.

The second single from the band’s fourth studio album ‘Eyes Open’ holds the distinction of being the lowest-peaking song of any across the decades best-sellers lists.

“It may have never climbed higher, but it became the defining hit of Snow Patrol's career, and even just hearing a snippet of the track now is guaranteed to take you back to the mid-00s,” the Official Charts website states.

The song’s popularity was boosted in the USA after it was featured in the second season finale of the hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy which aired on May 15, 2006.

Its enduring success has been helped by legal download and streaming services which have helped the song remain popular for years after its release.

Lightbody is reported to have written the band’s biggest-selling single to date after sobering up from a binge of white wine in the garden of song producer Jacknife Lee's Kent cottage.

The lyrics and title "chasing cars" is said to have come from Lightbody's father.

"You're like a dog chasing a car,” he once told his son about a girl Lightbody was infatuated with.

“You'll never catch it and you just wouldn't know what to do with it if you did."

Only a few songs have reached three billion streams on Spotify including Ed Sheeran's ‘Shape of You’ and The Weeknd's ‘Blinding Lights’.

Around two dozen songs have racked up two billion streams including Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar’.