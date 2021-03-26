Snow Patrol to play Isle of Wight and TRNSMT festivals

Liam Gallagher is to headline the Isle of Wight Festival (Aaron Chown/PA)

Snow Patrol are among the headline acts announced for two major music festivals later this year.

The band are among the top names set to appear at the rescheduled Isle of Wight and TRNSMT festivals in September.

The Covid-19 pandemic wiped out the UK’s summer festival season, following on from the cancellation of the entire 2020 programme.

The Isle of Wight is among several, including Camp Bestival in Dorset and Creamfields in Cheshire, that have put tickets on sale.

They hope that, with the vaccination programme under way and mass testing available, events can go ahead later in the year.

The Isle of Wight Festival is due to run from September 16 to 19, with Liam Gallagher topping the bill on the Friday.

Snow Patrol, David Guetta and Duran Duran headline the weekend.

Sir Tom Jones and The Script are also performing during the event, which takes place at Seaclose Park outside Newport.

The TRNSMT festival last took place in 2019 (PA)

Other names include Kaiser Chiefs, Primal Scream, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, James Arthur, Ella Henderson and Maximo Park.

Festival promoter John Giddings said: “It’s a fantastic array of artists, from icons to emerging talent and not forgetting everything still to come from additional stages across the festival.

“Over the coming months we’ll be watching and learning from the events taking place before us and, of course, liaising with all the relevant authorities to make sure everyone — audience, artists, staff, the community — is kept safe.”

The TRNSMT festival has also been rescheduled from July to September.

Liam Gallagher, Primal Scream, Keane and Snow Patrol are among the artists who will perform on Glasgow Green over September 10-12, along with the likes of Blossoms, Amy Macdonald and Courteeners.

Organisers said there have been some alterations to the line-up due to the change in dates, and The Chemical Brothers will now perform in place of Lewis Capaldi, while Primal Scream, Dermot Kennedy and Becky Hill have been added to the bill.

Festival director Geoff Ellis said: “We are delighted to announce our September dates for TRNSMT today.

“We had initially hoped for the festival to take place in July as planned, but a combination of the timetable to exit lockdown and the preparation time needed to put on an event of TRNSMT’s scale means this wasn’t possible.

“September gives us the opportunity to put on the best festival we can for our fans after such a long time without any live music, and we will of course work with all relevant authorities to ensure we follow any guidelines that may be in place in September.

“We’d like to thank fans for their patience and support over the past year, and we hope to see them in September as TRNSMT comes home to Glasgow Green.”

Organisers said Capaldi will return to TRNSMT for the July 2022 festival.