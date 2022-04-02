Spoon: ‘Songwriting doesn’t get any easier, even for Bruce Springsteen’

During a recent trip to Dublin, frontman of the Texan stalwarts Britt Daniel spoke about making their 10th album during the pandemic, his love for Austin and why money can’t solve an artist’s problems

One day, when the dust has truly settled on the pandemic, books will be written about the seismic impact that the coronavirus had on albums released in the early years of the 2020s.

Even those records that don’t touch on the Great Upheaval are likely to have been affected. That’s certainly the case with Spoon’s exceptional 10th album. The Texan stalwarts were largely ready to go with a new album in early 2020 when the virus hit. All the unexpected downtime brought on by Covid restrictions encouraged frontman Britt Daniel to write yet more songs, including a tasty number called Lucifer on the Sofa inspired by walking though Austin in lockdown. It would become the title track of their new album, one that’s composed of songs written either side of the pandemic.

“I can only imagine what this record would be titled or how the songs would have been or what the artwork would have been like had the pandemic not happened,” he says.

The 50-year-old is in Dublin for the day, sitting in a small room off the lobby in a hip hotel. Spoon have been playing shows in London and he is taking the time to talk about his band’s recently released album in this country. He hopes at least one Irish date can be arranged — the band last played here in 2018, on a Forbidden Fruit bill that included the War on Drugs and Grizzly Bear.

Lucifer on the Sofa feels like a more stripped-back album than more recent releases. The decision to take a back-to-basics approach was formed on the last tour.

“There was a phenomenon going on when we were playing songs from Hot Thoughts [Spoon’s electro-rock previous album] and the version we were playing six months in was so much better than the album version,” he says.

“We started recognising the strength of the band playing together — not that that was a revelation — but on that long tour in 2019, we said, ‘This is the sort of record we should make. And we’ll figure it all out before we hit the record button, rather than piecing the songs together as we record them.’”

Daniel was inspired by the past. “We thought, ‘Why don’t we make one of those records like they did in the 1960s?’ We don’t have a lot of [recording] tracks and because of that you’ve got to figure out what parts are going to work together, and you’ve got to really hash those things out so each part can hold its own weight.

“I don’t think you’re going to make a better record by recording 150 guitar tracks of the same things because you can — you end up just delaying things.” He smiles in appreciation when the new songs are described as ‘purposeful’. “That’s exactly what we were after. Just good songs that didn’t need a huge amount done to them in studio.”

That said, he was happy again to call on the services of one of the most in-demand producers among US indie bands, sometime Flaming Lips member Dave Fridmann. “He’s not one of those producers who are difficult, who have irritating quirks — even if they’re nice. He’s just a very sweet, genuine person and I’ve never seen the other side of that with him.

“You feel like you’re with a good dad when you’re in studio with him. But he’s got an insane, wild side that likes to completely f*** everything — and that only comes in the recording and mixing phase. He really likes to push things. He doesn’t want things to sound too normal, too ‘done’. He likes to max things out, to work with extreme dynamics, and I think that turns a lot of musicians on.”

Daniel is also turned on by his home town, although he laments that Austin is changing, and not always for the best. “It’s becoming much more tech and a lot more money-oriented, but it still has a lot of artists and musicians,” he says of the Texan city that hosts the SXSW festival every year.

“Because of where it’s located, it’s this one magnet for artists. There’s nothing else around it like it. When I went to high school [he was born in Galveston, the place made famous by the Jimmy Webb/Glen Campbell song], there was no question that I was going to end up anywhere but Austin,” he says. “If you’re a creative person from this part of the US, you find yourself drawn there.”

Spoon playing live. Photo by Andreas Neumann

Austin’s live scene still fuels his creativity. “They call it the live music capital of the world and you can go to see so much music, even though it’s becoming a place that’s difficult for musicians to afford to live in — and I know many who have moved out of town — it still retains that sense of grit and character.”

Dublin-based musicians will appreciate those sentiments and Daniel says any culturally rich city needs to be careful not to price out the very people who make it special.

By a quirk of timing, Daniel finds himself in Dublin on the very day that one of its proud musical sons, Something Happens’ Tom Dunne, was set to play his debut live show. But Covid got in the way and it had to be postponed. Daniel would have made sure to go to the gig, and to join the singer on stage for a song or two — Something Happens managed to make an impression on him when he was starting college.

“I heard them in my freshman year in university,” he says. “I was in a record store called Sound Exchange. It was the fall of 1989 and the first song on their first album, Been There, Seen There, Done That, came on the speakers and even though I didn’t have a tonne of money for records back then, I really loved that song [Beach].

“It reminded me of a girl and it made me very sentimental, so I bought it and listened to it quite a bit. And then you have all these other music experiences and you move on — I hear they were quite successful after that, with other records — but it was only in the last week when somebody mentioned them again. It was, ‘There’s this guy who’s in a band called Something Happens and he’s playing a show in Dublin.’ A shame I won’t get to meet him.”

Although Spoon may not garner the same sort of instant recognition as bands such as the National and Interpol, they have been at the forefront of the US indie scene for years. The quality of their music has been evident from the off. In 2010, the review aggregator site Metacritic revealed that Daniel and friends were the best reviewed act of the entire decade. He is tickled by the memory and believes that, much like a marriage, it is important for bandmates to keep the lines of communication open with each other if their union is to survive and prosper. “It’s a matter of not settling,” he says, simply.

“I’ve had this theory for a long time that when bands get successful and they start making a bit of money, they come to realise that they can use money to solve problems — so they can get someone to mow their lawn or they can pay someone to take the little struggles out of their daily lives — but they can’t throw money at songwriting.

“I was reading Springsteen’s book and, brilliant as he is, you can see that he’s always struggling to write great songs — and the struggle is part of it. And I think if you’re not willing to struggle, you’ll start making lacklustre records. We’re now getting some of the best reviews we’ve ever gotten in our career — and that feels really good — but the songwriting doesn’t get any easier.”

‘Lucifer on the Sofa’ is out now