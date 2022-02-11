Spotted: Filming for second season of BBC series Bloodlands gets underway in Co Down

Filming for the second season of Northern Ireland-based crime drama Bloodlands has been spotted getting underway in Bangor.

Northern Ireland actor James Nesbitt, who plays lead detective DCI Tom Brannick in the series, was seen at Bryansford Meadow on Friday.

Fellow stars of the series and returning cast members Charlene McKenna and Lola Petticrew were also present as filming for the new season, consisting of six hour-long episodes, began.

The series, which was created and written by Chris Brandon and executive-produced by Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio, is soon set to return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

There will be a new addition to the cast with Victoria Smurfit of Marcella and Once Upon a Time fame set to take on the new role of Olivia, an enigmatic widow at the centre of Brannick’s latest case whose intentions may be far from innocent.

The new storyline follows the murder of a crooked accountant, which unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as legendary assassin, Goliath.

Tom (James Nesbitt) and the accountant’s widow, Olivia (Victoria Smurfit), must keep each other dangerously close.

As they try to solve the riddle her husband left behind, and become more and more immersed in the puzzle of each other, Tom and Olivia draw in Tom’s fellow officers DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna), DCS Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch) and DC "Birdy" Bird (Chris Walley), as well as his daughter, Izzy (Lola Petticrew), until deceit and betrayal build to a shattering climax.

Speaking about the announcement of the second season, James Nesbitt said: “It’s brilliant to be back filming in Northern Ireland and reunited with the gang for the second series of Bloodlands. I couldn’t be happier to be welcoming Victoria to the cast, having first worked with her over 20 years ago! I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s next for the cunning and complex Tom Brannick.”