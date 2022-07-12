Stephen Nolan among BBC’s top five earners — salary up by £10k

NI radio presenter Colin Murray also on list

Stephen Nolan is now one of the BBC’s top five earners, according to new figures from the corporation.

The Northern Ireland broadcaster is fifth in the broadcaster’s salary table, up one position from the previous year.

In the last financial year he earned between £415,000 and £419,999 — up from £405,000 to £409,999 in 2020/21 — for work on The Nolan Show on BBC Radio Ulster, Nolan Live on BBC One NI and The Stephen Nolan Show on Five Live.

Mr Nolan earned more in 2021/22 than, among others, BBC news presenter Huw Edwards, DJ Scott Mills and newsreader Fiona Bruce. Presenter Colin Murray, from Dundonald, is a new entry on the list, with a salary between £160,000 and £164,999.

Topping the table for the fifth consecutive year is pundit and former footballer Gary Lineker, who received between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999 in 2021/22 (down by £10,000 from the previous year), making him the only person on the list to earn more than £1m annually. Mr Lineker's work includes Match of the Day and Sports Personality of the Year.

The BBC's second highest paid talent is radio and TV presenter Zoe Ball, with a salary of between £980,000 and £984,999 — a reduction in pay for the second consecutive year.

Joint third on the list is Alan Shearer, who received a salary of between £450,000 and £454,999 in 2021/22, and Steve Wright. Overall, four out of the BBC's top ten earners have seen their salaries fall compared to 2020/21.

Details of Mr Nolan's earnings through programmes commissioned for the BBC through his independent production company are not included in the figure.

It should also be noted that the broadcaster's salary may vary each year, depending on when he is paid by the BBC for programmes he has presented.

A BBC NI spokesperson said: “Stephen Nolan’s salary reflects his work for BBC Radio 5 Live, his weekday programme on BBC Radio Ulster shows and Nolan Live on BBC television. His published earnings may vary each year, depending on the number, nature and scale of projects undertaken and when payments for work completed were actually made.”

In recent years Mr Nolan has successfully sued two people for making false and defamatory allegations about him on social media, for a six figure and five figure sum.

In a 2017 interview, he defended his lucrative pay packet, but said he “would not be as arrogant to say what I am worth”.

“But I am fair game and ready and prepared to answer questions,” he told BBC Radio Foyle.

“The facts are that I am doing five radio shows a week on Radio Ulster. I'm doing three Nolan shows on 5 Live, it's a network job.

“Then I do Question Time Extra time, another job I managed to get. And then I am doing 18 Nolan Live television shows a year.

“Now it's for others and it’s for the BBC to decide. The BBC has very skilled negotiators who understand the market and they try to negotiate what they think they need to pay for the presenters they want.

“And I want to work at the BBC. I have always said from day one I want to work as much as I can, as hard as I can, be the best I can be and yeah I want to earn as much as I can.”

One new addition to the BBC's top ten earners is Greg James, whose salary has increased by £80,000 to between £390,000 and £394,999. Mr James works on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Rewinder on Radio 4, Radio 1's Big Weekend and Out Out! Live, and Sports Personality of the Year.

The BBC has seen a number of high-profile, on-air departures over the last year, including Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel, Andrew Marr and Dan Walker, who all left for rival broadcasters.

The annual report also shows that BBC Northern Ireland director Peter Johnston was paid £195,000 and £199,999 in 2021/22, similar to the previous year.

Mr Johnston and Mr Nolan are the only BBC Northern Ireland presenters or staff named in the report earning more than £150,000 (Colin Murray presents on Five Live).

Earlier this year, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries announced that the BBC's licence fee will be frozen under inflation for the next two years.

The annual report also reveals that the proportion of adults in Northern Ireland who watch BBC TV each week fell from 76% in 2020/21 to 73% in 2021/22. The proportion of BBC News TV watchers in NI also dropped from 53% in 2020/21 to 48% in the last financial year. The BBC earned around £99m in licence fee income from Northern Ireland in 2021/22.

A total of £55m of that total was spent on Northern Ireland-dedicated content across all its platforms, up by £5m from 2020/21.

Some £25m of the corporation's television budget was spent on Northern Ireland. Programmes made or partly made here include Bloodlands, Hope Street and Blue Lights.

Speaking at a press conference today, BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “Critically, if you look at the overall spend for our top talent I think we are showing incredible restraint in a market that is being driven by extreme hyper-inflation and competition.

“If you look at the value we get. And I know this is a source of a lot of understandable attention, actually if you step back the actual amount paid for that group of talent, which only represents a tiny fraction of the 200,000-odd people who come on our airwaves every year, the return we get in terms of audience value is very strong.

“And actually our research (shows) people want to see the best people presenting and delivering for the BBC.”

The Taxpayers’ Alliance, a right-wing lobby group, hit out at the salary figures.

“These pay packets are taken from the pockets of hard-up pensioners and struggling taxpayers, who are fed up with the licence fee,” chief executive John O’Connell said.

“Auntie may be moving in the right direction, but it’s high time we axed the TV tax and stopped taxpayers’ money going to these media millionaires.”