Stephen Nolan and Cool FM in lighthearted 'spat' over biggest show title

A lighthearted Twitter spat broke out yesterday between Stephen Nolan and Cool FM over who has the biggest radio show in the country.

Newtownards-based Cool FM celebrated its 30th birthday yesterday and announced that its morning show rakes in 310,000 weekly listeners, making it "the biggest show in the country", while the station achieved its highest ever audience reach of 506,000 weekly listeners.

Cool FM's morning show, which is presented by Pete Snodden, Rebecca McKinney and Paolo Ross, is live on air from 6am to 10am Monday to Friday, but it's not until 9am that Nolan's 90-minute broadcast hits the airwaves on BBC Radio Ulster.

Locally the BBC have never made their official audience statistics public, but last year leaked figures revealed that the Nolan Show pulls in 134,000 listeners daily.

Hence its host's long-standing claim to have "the biggest show in the country".

Tweeting yesterday, Stephen Nolan said there "wasn't just disks spinning at Cool FM/DTR [Downtown Radio]" and asked how does the morning show's audience compare to Radio Ulster's between 6am and 10am?

"Nolan Show blows them out of the water at 9 to 10.30am when both shows are on air," he tweeted.

Cool FM DJ Stuart Robinson responded saying: "I think what Stephen Nolan means is happy birthday Cool FM and congratulations on achieving the best listening figures in your 30-year history!!