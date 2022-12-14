Strictly’s Molly Rainford says Belfast waltzed away with her heart

Finalist on TV show enjoyed her time here while filming popular children’s programme

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Molly Rainford has revealed how Belfast won her heart when she was filming for months here for a children’s TV show.

The 22-year-old, who’ll be one of four celebrities vying for the coveted Strictly title on Saturday night, shot three series of the popular CBBC/RTE show Nova Jones here.

And she was a frequent visitor to social media to share her experiences in Northern Ireland.

Molly, who is the daughter of former English footballer David Rainford, was a losing finalist in Britain’s Got Talent at the age of 11 but her parents turned down an offer by Simon Cowell to sign her to his label.

In Nova Jones, Molly plays an 18-year-old ‘intergalactic pop superstar’ who travels through space releasing best-selling albums and playing sell out gigs to fans across the universe.

Molly, who lived in south Belfast during filming, said in an online interview: “I loved hanging out with the cast and crew on and off set.”

The first series of the show, which had funding from Northern Ireland Screen and Screen Ireland, was recorded during lockdown in the latter part of 2020 and Molly said she couldn’t see as much of Belfast as she would have liked on what was her first visit to the city.

But during the filming of series 2 and 3 which were shot back to back this year as Covid faded, Molly was able to get out and about more though her work schedule limited her opportunities for socialising.

Molly Rainford

Because of fittings for her dazzling costumes and the time needed to apply her colourful make-up, Molly said she was always the first to arrive on set and the last to leave.

But she posted photographs of her ‘favourite’ restaurants, like Lottie in east Belfast, and the Common Market entertainment venue in the city centre on Instagram.

Nova Jones was produced by Jam Media who are based in the refurbished Murray Tobacco Works in Sandy Row and was filmed in purpose built sets outside Carrickfergus.

A behind-the-scenes video on social media shows Molly visiting the Dundonald headquarters of Black Studios to record songs for Nova Jones. And there’s footage of special effects teams at JAM Media at work.

The first series of the comedy has been streamed over a million times on BBC iPlayer and there are also Nova Jones fan clubs online.

In October Molly attended the premiere screening of the second series in London with her Strictly partner Carlos Gu.

Series 2 is now being aired and series 3 will follow next year.

Local actors and crew who worked on Nova Jones will be cheering on Molly and Carlos whose journey on the BBC show — which is among the station’s most viewed programmes — has been a difficult one with the couple having to take part in the dance-off four times.

Last week there was newspaper speculation that Molly might realise her dreams of becoming a pop star in real life as well as in Nova Jones.

Sources close to the team involved in choosing the singer to represent the UK in next year’s Eurovision song contest in Liverpool have said Molly is among the favourites.

There have also been reports of a romance between Molly and another professional dancer on Strictly, Vito Coppola, who were photographed recently on a night out.