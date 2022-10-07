Take your pic: Enter the Belfast Telegraph 2023 calendar photo contest

One of the winning pictures in our calendar competition last year, Girl Dreaming By The Sea by Adrianna Koper

Do you want to see your work featured in the Belfast Telegraph 2023 calendar?

Enter our photography competition and your photo could adorn the walls of households across Northern Ireland.

Last year’s competition attracted outstanding entries from all over Northern Ireland and this year we hope to find even more stunning photographs of local faces and places.

From landscapes to portraits, city streets to country retreats, we are looking for photographs which tell Northern Ireland’s stories. Whether you are a professional with years of experience or are new to photography, we want to see what you have captured on camera.

Our first place winner will have their work featured on the cover and inside the calendar, as well as receiving a £500 Amazon voucher. Eleven runners-up will each have their work published in the calendar and take home a £100 Amazon voucher.

The competition will be judged by a panel of experts including Belfast Telegraph Editor-In-Chief Eoin Brannigan and award-winning photographer and Belfast Telegraph Visuals Editor Kevin Scott.

Mr Brannigan said: “We were overwhelmed by the number of entries and by the standard of the photos. In 2022 we’re looking forward to seeing more of our readers’ creative shots that interpret the brief of ‘telling Northern Ireland’s stories’.”

This competition closes on November 14, 2022 – enter here.