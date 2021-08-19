Tale of female musicians airbrushed out of history to premiere at Belfast Film Festival
Amy Cochrane finds out why a number of pioneering female pipers were hidden from the history books, soon to be uncovered in a new documentary, which will premiere next week as part of Belfast Film Festival
Amy Cochrane
A new documentary is set to bring to the fore the stories of a number of pioneering female pipers who helped pave the way for women musicians at a time when the traditional Irish music scene was almost completely dominated by male players.