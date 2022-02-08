Tesco supermarket Valentine’s ‘snub’ a steak through heart of NI romantics

Select dinner for two unavailable here, but lovers can still make meal of things on big day

Look, don’t touch: The Tesco Finest Dinner for Two you won’t get to eat

It sounds delicious — 30-day matured ranch steaks, crisp chunky chips, raspberry and cream cheesecake, and a bottle of Chilean Merlot.

Indeed, the breathless female voiceover in a radio advert for a Tesco Finest Dinner for Two certainly makes your mouth water in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

But the last four hastily spoken words of the ad — “steak excludes Northern Ireland” — is a bit of a passion killer.

It’s one thing to be “hijacked by a cake”, as NIO minister Conor Burns said of Boris Johnson recently. But surely an entire region of the UK being “excluded by a steak” is more serious.

So, why is this succulent addition to the supermarket giant’s Food Love Stories series not available here?

Is it yet another impact of Brexit and the problems associated with importing meat products?

Unfortunately, we don’t know, as Tesco didn’t responded to our request for a comment.

But if you’re determined to give busy restaurants a wide berth this year — and don’t mind missing out on “30-day matured ranch steaks” — it has never been simpler to enjoy a fancy ‘bought-in’ meal for two in the comfort of your own home.

Grocers have been getting in on the Valentine’s Day action for years, serving up full-course dinners for low prices.

It means you can create a dining experience to remember, with everything from top-quality steak to Belgian chocolate profiteroles.

Most supermarket meal deals are aimed at two people sharing and include some kind of multi-course combo, usually a shareable starter, fancy main, dessert, and often there’s even a bottle of plonk thrown in too.

Furthermore, by buying these dine-in romantic bundles you’ll see a purse-friendly saving compared to buying products individually or ordering a takeaway, with prices starting at £12 and none costing more than £20.

The Belfast Telegraph has had a look at what’s out there.

Whether you choose to sit at a candle-lit table or on the sofa in front of the TV, here are some good meal deals on offer.

M&S’s Valentine’s Day £20 offering includes more than 30 products, meaning customers can create over 200 different combinations. Also, depending on which items you choose, you could save yourself up to £16.50 compared with buying the items individually.

The menu includes leek and cheese souffles, duck parfait, ham and cheese crumpets or prawn cocktail to start.

There are an impressive nine mains to choose from, such as rump steak with peppercorn sauce, rack of lamb, prawn ravioli and chicken Forestiers.

On the side, there’s asparagus or a truffle mash, which immediately caught our eye.

For pudding, there’s cheesecake, tarte au citron and a raspberry profiterole stack.

Wash everything down with a bottle of wine. If you’re not a drinker, indulge in a box of Swiss chocolates.

For plant-based foodies, the supermarket is also offering an entirely vegan menu, including vegan duck croquettes, smokey saffron aubergine steaks, sweet potato fries, churros and a bottle of Prosecco.

Asda has raised the steaks (forgive me) with its Valentine’s meal deal this year by not only offering customers a range of food from its premium Extra Special range, but by throwing a free Sky Movies voucher into the mix also.

To start, you can choose from five options including an antipasti platter, tempura prawns or vegan crabless croquettes, followed by a host of delicious mains like slow cooked lamb shanks, chicken parmigiana, vegan coq au vin pie and more.

Sides include heart-shaped garlic flatbread, triple cooked chips and a green veg medley, while desserts span everything from Parisian-inspired macarons to raspberry panna cotta.

When it comes to drinks, there’s plenty on offer too, including Prosecco. red and white wine.

If you don’t drink alcohol, you can select a box of Lily O’Brien chocolates instead. It’s a great offering at a budget-friendly price of £15.

At Sainsbury’s there’s an extensive menu on offer this year, with the choice of six starters, eight mains, nine desserts and five drink options — all for £15. Starters include an antipasti platter, mussels in white wine, quattro cheese bake and Plant Pioneers chicken buffalo wings, which are vegan-friendly.

Follow that up with a main of sirloin steak with butter or Beyond Meat burger patties and sides such as triple-cooked chips, truffle mash and a vegetable medley.

To finish, will you choose a vegan tiramisu or hot chocolate melting puds for dessert, or a classic cheese assortment?

Wash everything down with a bottle of fizz, Percorino white wine, or choose between ginger beer, or elderflower and raspberry flavour.

Just the thing to wash down everything except matured ranch steaks...