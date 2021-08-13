The Courier movie review: Spy drama delivers on charm but lacks real suspense

Also reviewed this week: New Order and Wildland

Nowadays we have climate change to terrify us, but back in the early 1960s nuclear annihilation was the looming threat.

By that point, the Soviet nuclear arsenal had grown to the point where it could seriously challenge America’s, and with no ‘hot line’ between the Kremlin and the White House yet established, the slightest spat or misunderstanding had the capacity to unleash Armageddon.

I remember my parents saying how during the Cuban Missile Crisis, people sold homes and left jobs in order to enjoy themselves before the inevitable end of days.

It never came, thanks in part to grey men on either side who worked behind the scenes to keep the fragile peace.

One such was Greville Wynne, an unlikely hero if ever there was one. A slightly spivvy English salesman who’d established tentative trading relationships in Hungary and Czechoslovakia, Wynne caught the eye of MI6 and the CIA, who decided he might be the right man for a very tricky job. The Courier tells his story, sedately but well.

As communist leader Nikita Khrushchev flexes his muscles and the Cuban crisis looms, a young CIA officer called Emily Donovan (Rachel Brosnahan) has spotted a potential ally in the enemy camp.

Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) is a decorated war hero and a colonel in the GRU: his patriotic credentials seem impeccable, but Penkovsky has become convinced that Khrushchev is a dangerous hothead.

Donovan and MI6 man Dickie Franks (Angus Wright) reckon Penkovsky could become an invaluable source of information, but is so high profile that if a professional spy approached him, they’d be rumbled immediately. An amateur is what’s required and Dickie has the perfect man.

With his roomy suits, thin moustache and love of long lunches, Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) is no one’s idea of James Bond, and can’t believe his ears when Franks and Donovan approach him.

But Wynne is something of a patriot and so heads off to Moscow after making his excuses to his wife, Sheila (Jessie Buckley), who’s used to his nonsense and throws her eyes to heaven.

When Wynne and Penkovsky meet in Moscow, they hit it off. “If you’re going to do business in Russia,” Penkovsky advises his new friend, “there’s one important question — can you hold your alcohol?” “It’s my one true gift,” Wynne replies, blushing modestly.

In scenes that verge on cliché, Penkovsky takes the Englishman to the ballet and he is moved to tears by Swan Lake. Not everything in Soviet Russia is inferior to the West.

To his handlers’ delight, Wynne’s relationship with Penkovsky flourishes and while he acts the greedy capitalist, selling on low grade industrial secrets to the Russians, he is quietly sneaking out vital intelligence on Soviet military capability and their suspicious activities in Castro’s Cuba.

Meanwhile, Wynne and Penkovsky’s arrangement has blossomed into an actual friendship and in October of 1962, as the Cuban Missile Crisis nears its height, Wynne must make some bold decisions regarding his new pal.

It’s an extraordinary story. Between them, Wynne and Penkovsky collaborated in smuggling more than 5,000 top secret military documents out of the USSR in a daring operation that cost both men dearly.

Penkovsky is considered the most valuable Soviet source ever recruited by the West. Yet The Courier recounts all this rather stolidly, and Dominic Cooke’s stately direction resists any intimation of tension. There are no nervous moments at passport control, no near misses in Moscow’s metro.

Perhaps this is intentional, but it seems odd that a story so tailor-made for nail-biting should be so prosaically told — just look at what Steven Spielberg did with a similar scenario in Bridge of Spies.

But for all that, The Courier has a raffish, old-fashioned charm and is made eminently watchable by its talented cast.

Cumberbatch might be everyone’s favourite Sherlock Holmes, but his rather flighty and equine screen presence doesn’t always make him easy to cast.

He is extremely good here as Wynne, an accidental hero who likes a drink and has no idea what he’s getting into, which is probably just as well.

Ninidze exudes soulful melancholy as the high-minded Penkovsky and Buckley shares several wonderful scenes with Cumberbatch: she has an uncanny knack of filling out and making substantial even the flimsiest of roles.

And you do end up admiring the quiet courage of both these men: if heroes of Soviet labour existed, there was such a thing as a petty bourgeois hero too.

Rating: Three stars

New Order (18, 86mins)

Brilliantly made, relentlessly unpleasant, Michel Franco’s New Order caused all sorts of trouble in his native Mexico, where it was accused of being racist and reactionary.

Perhaps, but I think something deeper is at play... if you have the stomach to watch it.

Wealthy upper-class couple Daniel and Marianne are about to be married when his parents’ gated Mexico City home is stormed by the rioting underclass.

The looters take what they can and shoot without mercy. Meanwhile, Marianne has been kidnapped in the streets and taken into army custody.

The military then use the riots as an excuse to launch a coup, a violent crackdown and the establishment of a fascistic police state, while military gangs extort money from the families of kidnapped victims whom they abuse and kill whether ransoms are paid or not.

Though Franco drew fire for depicting indigenous Mexicans as vicious, looting maniacs, inequality is the director’s real target and in New Order, he lays bare the consequences of long-term social iniquity.

His film is a hard watch, unflinchingly bleak, but may have something important to say.

Rating: Three stars

Wildland (No Cert, IFI, 89mins)

Sidse Babett Knudsen is one of the great screen actors of her generation and she’s compelling in this taut and focused drama as a sort of criminal Lady Macbeth.

When 17-year-old Ida (Sandra Guldberg Kampp) loses her mother, a drug addict and former prostitute, in a car crash, social services send her to live with her aunt.

Bodil (Babett Knudsen) is an affable, glamorous divorcée who welcomes Ida into her spacious home with open arms, encouraging her three grown-up sons to treat the girl like a long lost little sister. But Bodil is a smart and ruthless crime boss, who runs her empire from a night club and uses her sons as enforcers.

They’re loan sharks, and when people don’t pay up in time, the boys show up to beat them or worse. Ida is initiated into this murky world with surprising ease and may not be the innocent lamb she seems. Before long, she’s faced with a big and life-changing decision.

Director Jeanette Nordahl handles her story beautifully and at the drama’s heart is Bodil, the watchful matriarch whose displeasure is to be feared.

Rating: Four stars