The Smiths were approached by republicans while on tour in Ireland, new doc reveals

The Smiths at their Ulster Hall gig in November 1984.

A new documentary about The Smiths has revealed the band were approached by republicans while on their Irish tour.

Members of the crew also recalled the band’s reaction to Belfast during the Troubles, and going through a checkpoint on their way to a gig in Coleraine.

Louder Than Bombs: The Smiths in Ireland, Nov '84, which is released on Saturday, is part of RTÉ’s Documentary on One.

The Mancunian band toured Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland in November 1984, playing nine shows in 10 days.

Singer Morrissey, guitarist Johnny Marr, drummer Mike Joyce and bassist Andy Rourke were all of Irish descent.

The documentary is produced by documentary makers David Coughlan and Donal O'Herlihy, and tells the story of the Irish tour through interviews and archival footage.

Before a gig in Letterkenny Community Centre, the band were approached by republicans who wanted to make a speech before the Smiths went onstage. They refused.

A member of the crew, John McIvor said: “I don’t think it would have gone over very well.

“It wasn’t the right environment and anybody thinking to use them as a political statement, it would have been very stupid.”

Read more Rolling back the years: A look at how NI enjoyed nightlife and hobbies from 1950 to 1980

In October 1984, the IRA bombed the Grand Hotel in Brighton. British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher narrowly escaped with her life, having been attending a Conservative Party conference.

Morrissey controversially praised the bombers, and in doing so turned the Irish tour into a political storm.

After their Letterkenny show, the band crossed the border to play gigs at the University of Ulster in Coleraine and The Ulster Hall in Belfast.

Members of the band and crew began to worry that Morrissey’s comments could put them all at risk.

Lighting specialist John Fetherston said: ”It was the first time we had a security presence with the band.

“It was the first time we were told ‘You maybe want to be a little cautious about saying who you’re working for.’

“Belfast in the early 80s, it was a scary place. It was a scary place for the people that lived there,” he continued.

“For a bunch of young-ish kids from suburban England, as we all were, yeah. Guns and tanks and armoured landrovers and soldiers on the street, that’s a scary sight.”

Sound engineer Grant Showbiz added that it was “absolute terror at Northern Ireland".

“I don’t think any of us had experienced that. The guns, the security, the barbed wire, the soldiers.”

The band and crew changed hotels several times.

Sound engineer Diane Barton described her memories of going through a checkpoint at the border.

“I remember going to the North and going through a checkpoint, and it was like a clearing with lights and you could see there was bunkers and there was a big speedbump. The security man had to get out and talk to them.

“The bus bottomed out on the speed bump and everybody had to get out and push.”

Despite all this, both gigs in Northern Ireland went off without a hitch.

Malachy Hegarty from Letterkenny, a Smiths fan who was hired to help the band bring equipment into their gig, said people in the area still remember the show.

“People do remember it. How could you not, you know? Given their subsequent career, they played in Letterkenny.”