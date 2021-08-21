The tricky task of portraying Hitler on the big screen

In the aftermath of war, playing the führer was a taboo, but as the stigma was softened in the 1960s, big-name actors stepped up to tackle the psychological enigma that was Adolf Hitler

On Conan O’Brien’s US talk show, Adolf Hitler showed up to complain about being compared to Donald Trump. The führer magnanimously conceded: “I agree with a lot he says — 90pc of what this guy says, I’m like, he gets it!”. But he was not flattered by any supposed likeness, and declared that Trump was “crass”.

OK it was Sarah Silverman, doing a svelte impression of Hitler that made no concessions to era, or accent. The clip appears in a new documentary, The Meaning of Hitler, which is available to stream.

Using contributions from the likes of Martin Amis and Deborah Lipstadt, it tries to get to the bottom of the furious Austrian’s psyche, and ponders his lasting influence. It’s a vexed question, because in parts of the world his very name has long been unmentionable, and when far-right groups adopt him as a patron saint, they’re hard to take seriously.

But Hitler remains the bogeyman of history, more terrifying in his mental aberration than Mao or Stalin, and whenever things get scary, his name tends to pop up. On a trip to Europe a few years back, a wistful Donald Trump allegedly told his chief of staff John Kelly that “Hitler did a lot of good things”. And during the Capitol Hill attacks, US General Mark Milley remarked that “this is a Reichstag moment — the gospel of the führer”. Adolf is the ghost who’s never gone away.

In cinema, he has long been a recurring spectre. As early as 1933, not long after Hitler had torched the Reichstag, blamed the Communists and used the ensuing unrest to sweep to power, Fritz Lang released a nasty thriller called The Testament of Dr Mabuse, about a hypnotist and master criminal who directs his evil empire from an insane asylum cell. Its coded references to Hitler and the Nazis were pointed enough for Joseph Goebbels to ban the film. Fritz Lang took the hint, and fled to Hollywood shortly afterwards, like many other great German directors.

Once the Nazis were in power, cinematic dissent in Germany was quashed, and instead we got the grandiose and brilliantly made documentaries of Leni Riefenstahl, who captured the mass performer Hitler at his most hypnotic, peddling his crackpot race theories, and playing to the worst instincts of the crowd. But abroad, the Nazis were fair game, and in 1940 Charlie Chaplin tilted his lance at the führer in The Great Dictator. In it, he played two characters: Adenoid Hynkel, the histrionic dictator of ‘Tomainia’, and a Jewish barber who’s about to become one of his victims.

Chaplin put $1.5m of his own money into the film, which was a sincere attempt to identify Hitler as a maniac and encourage America’s entry to the war, and though he spoilt it a little with a sentimental speech towards the end, his portrayals of Hitler and Mussolini in particular were hilarious. We are told that Adolf watched The Great Dictator twice, on his own: what he thought of it, we do not know.

Funnier still was To Be or Not to Be (1942), Ernst Lubitsch’s screwball comedy with hidden depths. Jack Benny was Joseph Tura, a Polish ham actor who’s rehearsing a satire about the Nazis when the Luftwaffe starts bombing Warsaw. Invasion follows, and getting out of the city will involve posing as German officers: one troop member, Bronski (Dublin-born actor Tom Dolan) ends up impersonating the führer: “Heil myself,” he says, whenever he enters a room.

In Germany, meanwhile, nothing funny was happening, and only when Hitler was defeated by an Allied/Russian pincer movement in May of 1945 did the true extent of the Holocaust become clear. This was murder on an industrial level, inhumanity on a scale not previously witnessed. Books were written, hands were wrung and, from that moment on, if evil had a face, it was Adolf’s.

For that reason, he was driven to the edge of the cinema frame for several decades, glimpsed only in passing, his face often hidden, too demonic to be directly contemplated.

In numerous war films, he was glimpsed in his map room poring over plans and documents as he masterminded his thousand-year domination of Europe. He was generally played by nobodies, or by career Hitlers like Carl Ekberg or Bobby Watson: big name actors probably didn’t fancy taking on the apotheosis of evil.

In the 60s though, that all changed. Firstly, Jewish-American comedians began lampooning Hitler and the Third Reich, perhaps as a way of deflating their mythological status. In his stand-up routine, Woody Allen joked about his wife “cooking with her Nazi recipes — chicken Himmler”. And in 1967, Mel Brooks lampooned the Nazis as never before in The Producers, his hilariously overripe tale of two unscrupulous Broadway impresarios who put on a musical about the Third Reich hoping it will fail.

As a consequence, we got to hear that glorious song line: “Springtime for Hitler and Germany, winter for Poland and France.”

On the other hand, the rise in popularity of psychoanalysis led writers and film-makers to ponder what had turned Adolf Schicklgruber bad. Suddenly, big-name actors were lining up to have a pop at solving the psychological enigma that was Adolf.

In the 1973 TV mini-series The Death of Adolf Hitler, Frank Finlay played the führer as he cowered in his bunker during the Battle of Berlin; the same year Alec Guinness portrayed him in Hitler: The Last Ten Days, which covered a similar theme. A young Anthony Hopkins also had a go at exploring Adolf’s state of mind during the Reich’s endgame in The Bunker, and Derek Jacobi was widely praised for his portrayal of the dictator in the 1982 film Inside the Third Reich. Ian McKellen was Hitler in his bellicose prime in the 1989 film Countdown to War.

In all of these mainly worthy projects, great actors came up short in their search for hidden depths in Hitler’s psyche, perhaps because there weren’t any. He was a vacuum, it seemed, impervious to easy characterisation, a personage more suited to ridiculous, cartoonish adventures like They Saved Hitler’s Brain (1968, and the title is self-explanatory) and The Boys from Brazil (1978), in which Gregory Peck slummed it playing Josef Mengele, the death camp doctor who reckons he’s found a way to clone his glorious leader.

The Claus von Stauffenberg plot to assassinate Hitler in 1944 was dramatised numerous times, most memorably in Jackboot Mutiny, GW Pabst’s 1955 German drama, and in Valkyrie (2008), Bryan Singer’s altogether more star-studded account of the doomed plot. Members of the von Stauffenberg clan were not best pleased when they heard that Tom Cruise would be playing their heroic ancestor (Scientology is dimly viewed in Germany, apparently). But he did a fine job incarnating the flinty war hero who led a plot to blow up Hitler at Wolfsschanze, his bunker headquarters on the Eastern Front. English actor David Bamber played Hitler, who used up his ninth life in the attack.

Irish actor Norman Rodway as Hitler in 1996 film The Empty Mirror

Two of the more imaginative interpretations of the leader’s legacy came in The Empty Mirror (1996) and A Kitten for Hitler (2007). The former film, which starred Irish actor Norman Rodway, took us on a surreal journey through Hitler’s mind as he encounters significant figures in his life, from Göring and Goebbels to Eva Braun, before submitting to analysis with Sigmund Freud. What a session that must have been.

British iconoclast Ken Russell attracted much opprobrium for his short film A Kitten for Hitler, but that may have been his intention. Apparently while Russell was working on The South Bank Show, Melvyn Bragg challenged the always edgy director to make a movie that Russell himself would want banned.

A film in which Hitler orders the murder of a boy who gives him a cat for Christmas ought to fit the bill, but when Russell couldn’t persuade any parent to let their kid take part, he cast Rusty Goffe, an adult with dwarfism, as the unfortunate child, who ends up getting turned into a lamp. Apparently Quentin Tarantino liked it: not many others did.

For me, the best and most convincing portrayal of Hitler came in Oliver Hirschbiegel’s Downfall (2004), an outstanding account of the fall of Berlin. Swiss actor Bruno Ganz was the cornered leader, who insists on denying all realities and, as the bombs drop ever closer, conducts imaginary armies on the Eastern Front. He seems shrunken, diminished, and when greeting people, hides a shaking hand that might have marked the onset of Parkinson’s. Most chilling of all is his enthusiasm for the götterdämmerung, a morbid scenario in which all his acolytes, including Goebbels’ children, must perish in the bunker alongside him.

Taika Waititi as Hitler in Jojo Rabbit

Hitler would not have been happy with Downfall, but he might have hated Jojo Rabbit (2019) more. Not known for his sense of humour, Adolf would have been incensed at seeing himself portrayed as a petulant, childish and vindictive figment of a small boy’s imagination. But you know what they say: children don’t lie.

