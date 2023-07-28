Actress Anna Healy shares her excitement ahead of DruidO’Casey performance at Lyric Theatre

Sean O’Casey’s Dublin Trilogy on the hardships in Ireland during the era of the Easter Rising comes to Belfast next month

Northern Ireland audiences will experience The Plough and the Stars, The Shadow of a Gunman, and Juno and the Paycock like never before next month at DruidO’Casey which is set to show at the Lyric Theatre on August 5-19.

Born in Dublin in 1880, playwright Sean O’Casey bore witness to life in Ireland during the era of the Easter Rising and the Irish Civil War.

He dramatised his experiences in his well-known Dublin Trilogy, featuring the three aforementioned plays.

One century on, and Galway-based theatre company, Druid, have woven the three plays into one theatrical event: DruidO’Casey.

Derry actress Anna Healy (59) plays several roles in DruidO’Casey, a production that will resonate with audiences here on many levels, she says: “This is a very exciting epic project. I think it’s going to make people laugh and cry and you’ll get it.

“You’re going to get the story as never before because you’re getting it, the whole saga, as a piece.

“You can choose to see it all — three in a day — and just steep yourself in the world of that very rich piece of Irish history.

“You can see it three in the week, or you could just pick one out if you want to.

“I think the plays run the gamut of human emotion and experience and the characters are so rich, and it’s a classic Irish thing of making a tragic thing funny, so that we can digest it and live through it too.

“I think particularly Belfast audiences will appreciate these plays because we’ve had our own endeavours to make normal life with a backdrop of huge and sad tragic events of the Troubles and heavy political unrest.”

Anna stars as a Dublin tenement dweller called Mrs Henderson in The Shadow of a Gunman, which centres on the mistaken identity of a building tenant who is thought by others to be an IRA assassin on the run.

“In the third play, Juno and the Paycock, I’m more or less rockin’ a shawl and I’m playing various neighbours and coal vendors and all sorts of things,” says Anna, who is also acting as prostitute Rosie Redmond in The Plough and the Stars.

“Rosie is quite often — always as far as I know — played by a woman, probably the oldest would be, in her thirties.

“I had a chance in my thirties to play her and it slipped away from me. I was very close to doing it and that didn’t happen, in a big production. I’ve always wanted to play her because I love her sort of, you know, her endeavour. She’s quite a beautiful character.

“We sat and chatted about it and I said I don’t see any reason why I couldn’t play her at 60, because that’s the truth. Sex workers are not little sexy 20/30-year-olds in nice stockings. How sad would it be to see an older woman still trying to make ends meet? And Garry [director Garry Hynes] had a lot of vision for it and we’ve worked together and she’s allowed me to do it.”

In the second act, audiences learn about Rosie’s experience of trying to make a living during a period of conflict and uncertainty.

“She’s trying to turn a trick to make her rent for the week, and she’s on a losing docket because the last act has just ended with the Irish Regiment marching off to the Somme to the First World War,” Anna says.

“The men that are left behind are rising revolution and they’re getting ready to do the Easter Rising and she’s just sat in a slump going: ‘I don’t know how I’m going to make the rent’ and what you’ll know is if she doesn’t make the rent, she’s going to end up in the gutter and that means she’ll just end up dead.

“So she’s this little hopeful heart, trying to turn a trick with any scrap of male humanity she can lay her hands on.

“She only plays that one act which is quite a substantial act, and we never see her again. You’re left to think: ‘Where did she go? What happened to her?’ And you just get the feeling like so many of those lives of very poor people, she just washed away in the tide of what was going on in the world at the time.”

Anna has welcomed the opportunity to perform in a production of this scale and is effusive in her praise of the cast and production team involved in bringing it to life.

Whilst she has loved working in such a creative space where “the room is just humming with talent,” Anna has encountered some challenges along the way.

“The whole thing is challenging,” Anna laughs. “I’m old. Remembering things, I have to go over my lines, over and over and over. I feel this is a really challenging — an exciting and challenging project, and I’ll be doing it for most of the year, so I’ll be grand with the old lines by the time I get there.”

Ahead of Druid O’Casey opening, Anna reflects on the success of the arts industry in the province:

“I was thinking in terms of ourselves in Northern Ireland and just what a rich time it is for story and narrative and the creative arts and how much is happening here,” she says.

“I feel very proud that having been part of a time when I was young when everybody left because there was nothing, it’s lovely to be here now when there is so much, with all the film studios and fab companies that come here and play in the Lyric and the MAC and all those things.

“So I really feel my own homecoming, this is a beautiful thing to be coming back to Northern Ireland to perform. I think we’ve learned how to love ourselves now, you know, we are a fabulously creative and innovative little country.”

DruidO’Casey runs at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast, from August 5-19 and tickets cost from £15 for one play and £40 for the trilogy. For details, see lyrictheatre.co.uk.