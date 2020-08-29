Artist Adrian Margey issues an invite to online lockdown showcase event

North coast artist Adrian Margey is running an online exhibition from his home in Portstewart on his Facebook page this weekend

North coast artist Adrian Margey is running an online exhibition from his home in Portstewart on his Facebook page this weekend

Northern Ireland artist Adrian Margey is displaying his latest work, completed during lockdown, at an online exhibition over the bank holiday weekend.

Because of the Covid-19 restrictions, Adrian's annual summer showing at the Slieve Donard Resort in Newcastle is being replaced with an online only event for the first time.

The 36-year-old is inviting his fans and followers into the home he shares with his wife and fellow artist Evana Bjourson and their two children.

"In the current situation I just didn't feel comfortable about creating an event in Newcastle that would attract hundreds of people so I've had to be resourceful and creative," Adrian explained.

"Instead I've covered the walls of our home in Portstewart with my artwork and filmed it to create a virtual walk through tour of the exhibition.

"This will be available to view on my Facebook page over the weekend and it will showcase my work in a domestic setting to illustrate to those who normally buy it how it would look in their own homes.

"I'll also have a Facebook shop set up with dimensions and prices of the artwork in the video tour which features depictions the north coast, the Mournes, Belfast and Donegal."

Known for his contemporary depictions of iconic Irish landscapes, landmarks and musical traditions using bold colour, strong shapes and expressive textures, Adrian's striking work has taken the art market in Northern Ireland by storm in recent years.

Like many Adrian saw his original plans for 2020 thrown into disarray due to the Covid-19 pandemic with various exhibitions and workshops cancelled.

During lockdown, he reached out to thousands of children by offering free weekly online art classes as part of their home-schooling experience.

Adrian ran painting demonstrations on his Facebook page every Friday to demonstrate his different styles and techniques.

"As someone who would normally be out on the road a lot doing exhibitions, I was missing that interaction with people," he said.

"I started thinking of all the parents out there who would be struggling to think of ways of continuing to inspire and stimulate young minds and the idea of a virtual art class on Fridays stemmed from that.

"At a time when many may have been feeling isolated, it kept me both busy and connected and it was good to get the feedback.

"Lockdown has meant different things to different people.

For me it has made me slow down and truly appreciate those places that bring me joy and fill me with wonder," he added.

To give the pupils something to look forward to post-Covid, Adrian encouraged those who joined his online class to take part in a collaborative project.

The participants worked on individual paintings of their favourite places on hexagonal shapes pieces of card.

Adrian is planning to bring all the works together to create one large art piece for public display.

His Summer 2020 Collection is live from 9am today until Monday on the Adrian Margey Art Facebook page. Adrian's Portrush Studio has also reopened to the public at weekends.

Visit www.adrianmargey.com or telephone 07841593762 for full details.