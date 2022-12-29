Artist raises over £100k for charity with live painting sessions

A stroke of genius – AJ counts King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla among his fans

A Belfast artist who can count King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla among his fans has raised more than £100,000 for charity by hosting live painting sessions in hotels.

AJ Laird, who is known by his ‘hood with a paintbrush’ tagline, has been a professional artist for close to 10 years, with Belfast’s biggest landmarks regularly featuring in his pieces.

The 27-year-old launched his painting sessions last year after being approached by hotel and restaurant owners, but instead of pocketing the profits, they go to charities close to his heart.

“The live painting started in a local restaurant to me, Cyprus Avenue, as a way to get out of painting in my studio, but it started to get lots of attention on social media,” he said.

“I think people liked the idea of seeing a piece of art come to life in front of them.

“I was then approached by some local event companies asking if I would be interested in doing the same thing and we could auction off the work to raise money for charity.”

One of AJ’s piece was given as a gift to Camilla and Charles, who at that time was the Prince of Wales, when they visited Northern Ireland on an official trip earlier this year.

It was presented to Camilla during an engagement marking 10 years since the opening of Titanic Belfast, a landmark frequently featured in AJ’s art.

The couple broke with protocol by taking the painting with them there and then, reportedly because they liked it so much.

AJ Laird

AJ has hosted painting classes in some of Northern Ireland’s best-known hotels and tourist spots, including Hillsborough Castle, Titanic Belfast, the Galgorm, the Culloden Hotel and Spa and the Europa.

“One of the very first live paintings I did was for Mencap at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, which was madness,” he said.

“[I was] standing painting in a room where you’ve Banksy [pieces] hanging on the wall, and you’re a wee lad from Belfast.

“I was just standing in the same room, painting away with this wee pallet knife and trying not to make a mess of the floor.”

One of his painting sessions typically lasts a few hours, with onlookers watching as the piece comes to life.

“I think that’s part of the appeal for people — it’s getting to observe an artist at work and the process,” AJ said.

“They’ve seen me arrive with a blank canvas and they have been able to watch the whole process of the piece come to life in my own style.

“I think it makes it more personal for the audience, especially for the piece’s new owner.

“Not many people get to say they have been in the room as their new painting was being formed in front of them.”

With some of his paintings going for close to £15,000, AJ is delighted he has been able to help charities close to his heart, including Mencap, TinyLife, Marie Curie, the Cancer Fund for Children, Nipanc, the Simon Community NI and Childline.

He said: “It’s an amazing feeling knowing the support given from my art goes a long way to benefit those less fortunate, and I wish to continue doing so.”