Artistic directors of Abbey Theatre preparing to bring production of Brian Friel’s Translation to Belfast
Caitriona McLaughlin and Marty Rea talk to Aine Toner about the power of language as they prepare to stage Brian Friel’s play at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast next week
Aine Toner
Some works of art leave an impression. Two decades ago, I watched a production of Brian Friel’s Translations three times over the course of about 10 days in the Lyric Theatre. I was an A-level English student and I adored the play.