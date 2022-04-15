Artistic directors of Abbey Theatre preparing to bring production of Brian Friel’s Translation to Belfast

Caitriona McLaughlin and Marty Rea talk to Aine Toner about the power of language as they prepare to stage Brian Friel’s play at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast next week

Director Caitríona McLaughlin. Credit: Rich Gilligan

Aine Toner Fri 15 Apr 2022 at 08:00