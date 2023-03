Arts Over Borders leads multimillion-pound Ulysses European Odyssey to celebrate centenary year of James Joyce’s novel

Artistic curator Sean Doran talks about the ambition arts project and how he managed to secure Derry/Londonderry as the final destination for its epic journey

Singers Liam Ó Maonlaí and Chrysoula Kechagioglou perform on Streffi Hill, Athens, to launch Ulysses European Odyssey (Photo: Alan Gilsenan)

Catriona Doherty Fri 2 Dec 2022 at 07:00