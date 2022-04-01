Award winning writer, actor and director Dan Gordon joining forces with W5 to tell the story of the Belfast Blitz

Historic: Dan Gordon (centre) and actors Mary Maguire and Jo Donnelly launch It’ll Never Happen Here! in W5

In April 1941, despite the destruction occurring thanks to the Second World War, the consensus of opinion in Belfast was that “It’ll never happen here!”

But it did, and a new immersive production will bring the events to life, painting a picture of life in the city leading up to the night of the first raid on April 7, 1941.

With a cast of characters, based on real-life witnesses to the Blitz and performed by actors, Jo Donnelly and Marty Maguire, the immersive theatre production from W5 and written by Dan Gordon, It’ll Never Happen Here! A Belfast Blitz Experience combines multi-screen projection and state of the art 360-degree audio-soundscape technology.

“It’s a completely new departure for me with getting involved with W5. I love doing new stuff. It’s all very well playing Hamlet,” laughs Dan, “but it’s been done a thousand times and more.

“Doing classic plays, they’re all great and there’s a place for them of course but I love breaking new ground.

“The W5 people have great stuff and great toys and great ideas. They asked me if I would be interested in trying to put something together with them on the Blitz.

“I had previously done some stuff for children on the Blitz called The Lemonade Bottle for Clabberin’ Hitler, a play via the Ulster Scots agency.

The devastation in Belfast in 1941 after the air raids

“My neighbour was a guy who lived in Bushmills and when they showed them the map, when he was a wee boy, before Hitler had invaded in Poland and Czechoslovakia, he thought that it wasn’t very far from Bushmills.

“He went home as an eight-year-old and put a lemonade bottle behind the shop door — they had a house shop — so he would clabber Hitler with it when he came for his da.”

It’s 80 years on from events that are, for some, in living memory.

“People were fleeing the city and not knowing where they were going and taken just what they had with them on their backs,” says Dan.

“Those who stayed were the victims of almost arbitrary explosions, because parachute mines were dropped and the wind kind of took them away from the targets.

“What I’m concentrating on is the overall picture but also the very human accounts.”

Writer and producer Dan Gordon with actors at W5

The human interest connections are what bring history alive, we say.

“It’s remarkable stuff,” says Dan. “We are so sophisticated nowadays and we can visit places without even going there.

“Gerry Anderson once said you can go to New York and you’d think you’d lived there all your life, because of all the stuff you see in the movies.

“But we now have that advantage all around the world but in those days, there were kids — and it was a small amount initially — evacuated from the city to the countryside. ‘What’s that?’ ‘It’s a sheep.’ ‘Can it eat you? Will it bite you?’ ‘No, you’re all right.’”

Dan came across one account of a child who, unlike so many young evacuees, didn’t want to return home.

“One wee boy got split up with his brother from two other brothers. He went to a bakery and was getting up every morning and helping the baker before school, and wanted to be a baker when he grew up.

“He got a warm soda every morning for his breakfast, better food than he’d ever had in his life. He has his own bed, he didn’t have to share.”

Audiences to It’ll Never Happen Here! will be treated to a technological treat thanks to the team at W5.

“We were filming with greenscreen and we can appear in the Blitz pictures.

“The actors can appear in pictures of the devastation and walk out of the pictures. There’s stuff like that they have up their sleeves,” explains Dan.

“And then they have the sound system.

“It’s the kind of sound system you dreamed of when you were a student, especially fellas who have this pretence of knowing about music.

“It’s really up a level from anything I’ve done before. It’s mixing the technology that’s now available with the traditional arts of narrators going through and narrating.

“We have modern narrators who are travelling back in time and taking you with them.”

What comes across during research is how poorly prepared Northern Ireland was for the events of the Blitz.

“We were very poorly prepared, the way governments tend to be. They kind of kick a thing down the road.

“It’s why we don’t have water rates, why we don’t have centres of excellence hospitals because everybody wants a hospital on their street corner and the politicians are too afraid to close them or they’re too afraid to charge for water,” Dan adopts a comedic voice, “because it falls out of the sky, why should we be paying for it? Yet the whole infrastructure becomes an awful state.

“They weren’t properly prepared. They all thought the planes wouldn’t have enough fuel to come all the way from Germany to bomb us.”

Dan’s research also included meeting Thompson Steele, who was six at the time of the Blitz.

“He has vivid memories of hiding in what was called the coal hole under the stairs. That’s where a lot of people hid because there weren’t enough air raid shelters.

“He remembers hearing the bangs and how terrified he was and going out to see the deconstruction.”

Dan describes the experience as having written itself.

“They were complacent people beforehand thinking it’ll never happen here,” he says.

“Like the people in Ukraine, they didn’t expect this to happen. They’re leading European lives; they’re going to the cinema, they’re going to the shops, they’re going to theatres.

“A thousand people were hiding in a theatre [in Ukraine] because they thought it was a safe place, an oasis.

“That happened here to a degree with the terror of people suddenly finding they to get up and go, get out of the way, or coming back and finding the house is destroyed.

“It’s looking at the bigger picture but also allowing people that very personal experience of first-hand witness accounts.”

Archive images from Belfast used in the production were sourced from the Belfast Telegraph, as well as PRONI.

Dan discusses the “very poetic” descriptions of the city from young people experiencing events.

“Thompson Steele is quoted in one of the books that I was looking at as saying ‘glass stuck like daggers in the parlour wall’ because all his windows were blown in their house even though they were under the stairs,” says Dan.

“There was a woman who kept a record as well called Mary Wallace who lived in Bloomfield Avenue. She said the sky was ‘pure red’ and that ‘you would have thought someone set fire to the world’.

“These were children and them talking about what they were seeing around them. There’s a man, Jimmy Doherty, who said it was like ‘an island of fire’.”

As to why he’s so engaged in this particular project, Dan explains it as his love of telling stories, and of passing that reality onto others.

“We learn from the past and we cannot make mistakes again if we learn from our past.”

He pauses.

“Kids play computer games, shoot ‘em up games, it’s very easy to kill somebody on a TV screen. But when you see what happens… we have kids who don’t even know about The Troubles. That’s the terrifying thing.

“And then there are children or young people who think The Troubles sounded great. No, they weren’t, they were awful, you have no idea how bad some of it was.

“The glamour is easy to do, the reality is much harder to imagine.

“So showing some of the reality I think, will help future generations. What drives me is that passion to tell stories and to improve lives through art.”

He laughs. “It sounds very grand.”

It’ll Never Happen Here! A Belfast Blitz Experience takes place at AMAZE in W5 on selected evenings from April 9-23. Tickets are priced £10 plus booking fees. Visit www.w5online.co.uk to book. This show is not suitable for young children and is recommended for an audience of children aged eight and over and adults