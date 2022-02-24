Bangor actor Richard Clements brings to life the story of his war hero grandfather in new play

How to Bury a Dead Mule runs at the Lyric Theatre next month

A Co Down actor whose grandfather struggled with severe PTSD after frontline service during the Second World War has revealed the emotional journey of bringing his story to life in his debut one-man stage show.

Richard Clements, who appeared in The Fall, Three Families and Traces, wrote the play How to Bury a Dead Mule during the second Covid lockdown in honour of his late grandfather Norman Clements, a lance corporal with the Royal Irish Fusiliers 1st Battalion.

Banbridge man Norman served in north Africa, Sicily and mainland Italy during the Second World War and suffered extreme PTSD on his return, which led to him being sectioned several times.

As a child, Richard recalled hearing his granddad's stories and brings them all together in his one-man Lyric Theatre show, which he describes as a “fragmented look at the man on the frontline and the man post-war”.

“We grew up listening to my grandfather's stories and the incredibly lucky escapes he had while fighting frontline campaigns in the Second World War,” Richard said.

“But when he came home, he had severe PTSD and was sectioned frequently. There were so many different angles to his story and I know that life became difficult for his family. My grandmother, in particular, went through a hard time.

“PTSD as a phenomenon didn’t come into existence until after the Vietnam War, although people were aware of shell shock and combat trauma as a result of the First World War. But there was always a ‘get on with it’ attitude towards it; that stiff upper lip approach.

“Norman passed away in 2011, living to the ripe old age of 90. He was much calmer towards the end. I think he had made his peace with everything.”

In his later years, Richard’s granddad was cared for in a home on the site of the old Tonic Cinema in Bangor. In the play, directed by Matthew McElhinney, the story comes to life as Norman, played by his grandson, conjures up the old Tonic cinema and the ghosts of his past. As the old cinema projector flickers, he finally finds his voice.

“There are three versions of my grandfather in the play, the future Norman, the present Norman and the past Norman; with three different timelines interwoven in a fast-paced, frenetic show,” said Richard.

“My grandmother’s voice is significant as well. We don’t get to see her, but we hear her.”

With funding from the Arts Council and Clear Pharmacy, Richard, who is also a musician and songwriter, penned the play originally as a short online audio project. While working on a longer version, he had several strokes of luck. Firstly, his mother had jotted down stories told to her by her father and had gone on to transcribe them, providing him with significant research information. Richard then found a recording of his grandfather talking stored on an old computer, which he weaves into the show.

At the Aspects Literary Festival last year, Richard did a reading from How to Bury a Dead Mule, which gave him the impetus to bring it to the stage. He has performed in the Lyric before, but this will be the first time he has written and starred in his own show.

“I’m thrilled that the Lyric is running it for two nights and Matthew McElhinney has done a brilliant job with it, giving it such a theatrical feel,” he added.

“It has been a slow burn for me over the past two years and has been an incredibly personal and emotional journey. I’m excited to share my grandfather’s incredible story.”

How to Bury a Dead Mule will run at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast, on March 9 and 10.