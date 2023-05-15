Belfast artist leaves original paintings worth thousands round Derry for public to find

Response has been great, says 79-year-old who did same thing in Belfast in 2021

Brian with his artwork near the Derry Girls mural

Brian Ballard with his artwork on the Derry Walls

A Belfast artist has been leaving some of his original paintings scattered around Derry to brighten people’s days.

Brian Ballard and his wife Kate had never got the train to Derry before, but hit the rails towards the north west last Tuesday, with a mission to share six pieces of his artwork, which usually sells for thousands.

In 2021, Mr Ballard, who is widely known on the Irish art scene, placed seven of his creations in various locations throughout Belfast to “lighten up things a wee bit”.

Brian with his artwork near the Derry Girls mural

This time, he said he was inspired to go to the Walled City after someone on his Instagram page suggested he do something similar there.

“I thought, ‘right enough, why not?’” Mr Ballard told the Belfast Telegraph.

The 79-year-old, whose work includes still life, landscapes and coastal scenes, said the reaction has been very positive, with some getting in touch on social media to say they had found his art.

“I’ve had a response from a guy already who found a painting on the Derry walls and he’s sent me a photo of himself holding it; he’s chuffed.”

A painting on the Peace Bridge

“We also put one on a charity shop window that my wife had suggested I put in. It fitted right in.

“Normally we just put the paintings down and walk away. We gave one to a guy in a shop that sold ecological paint and craftwork.

“I bought a paintbrush and he was doing a nice painting and was fiddling around using some non-toxic paints.

“It was sort of a ‘green’ shop selling nice bits, so we decided to give him the painting. Generally, we just left them sitting outside shopping centres.”

A piece in a shop window

The couple also left one near the famous Derry Girls mural, as well as on the peace bridge, where they then walked a safe distance away to watch if anyone noticed.

“Eventually we were back on the city centre side and a couple picked it up and looked pretty chuffed.

“The woman was from Cuba and the guy was from Columbia,” he said.

“I’m very fond of Derry and its people. Both sides [Protestants and Catholics] seem to get on well and I get the feeling they’re getting it together pretty well.”

Brian Ballard's artwork

While many of his paintings sell for prices up to £12,500, Mr Ballard previously told this newspaper that making money from art was secondary to the happiness he gets from sharing his work with the world.

“People like my paintings. Whenever they come to the studio, I sort of work out how much they can afford,” he said.

“When it comes to me, I pay about £20 for the canvas and I paint quite quickly. It’s easy for me to give it away.

“I’m not trying to make a kind of publicity thing out of it. I think that artists should step back a bit and be humble.”

​You can follow Brian on Instagram @brianballardartist or Twitter @BrianBallardart.