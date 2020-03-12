Belfast brought to stunning life by artist's 3D display

Keith Drury with his unique artwork which has pride of place in the Ramada by Wyndham Belfast

Belfast's urban landscape has been brought to life by a Co Down preacher turned artist in a massive artwork displayed in the lobby of the city's Ramada by Wyndham hotel.

The unique 3D artwork titled 'Down the Farset' is the largest digital piece Keith Drury has ever produced and provides a tour of the city's key landmarks without having to leave the hotel.

The colourful design features a range of iconic Belfast buildings, including St Anne's Cathedral, the Albert Memorial Clock and the River Farset, which is contained within a tunnel under High Street.

Since leaving the Presbyterian Church 11 years ago to pick up a brush full-time, Keith (56) has enjoyed international acclaim.

In 2007, he was commissioned to paint legendary Brazilian footballer Pele and in 2016 his 'London Way' artwork was presented to HRH Princess Anne.

Keith said of his latest work, which is now based at the Talbot Street hotel: "My inspiration is simply to celebrate the city and to encourage a positive view of the places where we live and work in this piece.

"Beal Feirste (Belfast) means 'mouth of the sandbank' and was named after this very river, so it was important for me to feature it.

"The quirky tunnel featured at the bottom of the piece reminds people of what might be underneath the city.

"For example, the old Victorian toilets in front of City Hall can actually still be accessed and I've also included a hobbit door, along with a badger and fox to appeal to people's imagination of a secret, fascinating underworld below Belfast.

"It's an honour to have my work incorporated into the recent refurbishment of Ramada by Wyndham Belfast with this specially created piece."

Keith uses 3D software and a touch-sensitive drawing board to mould pieces of virtual plasticine into buildings, vehicles and other objects.

Each picture starts from scratch and can take up to three months of 12 hour days to finish.

His work has also received national exposure, even if many people may not have noticed it, having featured in the crime dramas Line of Duty and The Fall.

Marc McCrae, general manager of Ramada by Wyndham, added: "We love the vibrant cityscapes within Keith's portfolio and this unique, large scale piece has become a real talking point for both colleagues and guests alike.

"Many of the iconic buildings featured in this artwork are on our doorstep including Belfast Cathedral itself which is seconds away from our front door, so we're delighted to be home to this fantastic production."