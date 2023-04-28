Belfast celebrates Deaf Awareness week with new production Expecting

The inaugural Deaf Arts Festival NI launches at the MAC, Belfast, on May 6-7 to coincide with Deaf Awareness Week 2023.

Local companies Cre8 Theatre and c21 Theatre Company teamed up to co-found the festival as a way to connect with deaf communities across Northern Ireland and beyond. The initiative provides a platform for integrated audiences to access the arts and places deaf artists in leading roles on the main stage.

For Stephen Kelly, Artistic Director and Co-founder of c21 Theatre Company, the festival is a dream come true and the result of hard work, collaboration and local support.

Stephen is the director of Expecting by Belfast playwright Charis McRoberts, a new play that explores one couple’s experience of becoming first-time parents and experiences that are unique to the deaf community.

“Expecting is something that started probably when I was looking at my audience development within the company and how that was as far as a cross-section of audiences that we would get to the door,” Stephen says.

Expecting by Charis McRoberts — © Shutterstock

“We had shows over the years and I always thought we are really not tapping into as many audiences as we can. And then I looked at audiences with a disability and giving access there and we've just really worked in enough, and a lot of organisations in Northern Ireland just aren't doing enough; it's not just ourselves.”

Inspired by the Oscar-winning success of CODA, which examines the relationship between a hearing child and her deaf family, in addition to seeing those “glorious moments” on Strictly Come Dancing with contestant Rose Ayling-Ellis, Stephen decided to reach out to local organisations to share his thoughts on creating new and inclusive content.

“I thought, there's an opportunity here, and I started making contact with deaf artists,” he says.

“I contacted the University of Atypical which is an organisation in Belfast that works with artists with disabilities, and I made contact with the amazing Paula Clarke. I started thinking about how this might work for us to potentially produce a play looking at including hearing artists and deaf artists in the same performance space.

“Luckily enough another arts organisation at the same time were thinking along the same lines as me and that is Cre8 Theatre Company and that's who we are collaborating with on the Deaf Arts Festival.”

Both theatre companies received funding from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland to develop productions, Stephen says. Cre8 Theatre then produced a modern adaptation of Sleeping Beauty for children and families, that features sign song, music, an interactive vibrational sound experience, and puppetry. It will show at the MAC on May 6-7, before going on to tour Northern Ireland.

c21 Theatre Company’s Expecting contains a series of interweaving monologues and duologues in English and sign language, as the main characters Shauna and Robbie attempt to navigate parenthood.

Stephen describes the collaboration between the theatres as “absolutely ground-breaking”.

“This is new and different,” he continues. “As far as I'm aware, this just doesn't happen in Northern Ireland. Sarah Lyle is the Artistic Director of Cr8 Theatre. Her and I just found out that we had both applied for some money to try and work with deaf artists and we went: ‘Oh, gosh, we're both doing this, this is fate, it must be fate’.”

Stephen and Sarah also realised they had separately approached Paula Clarke, who is a visual artist, performer and British Sign Language (BSL) consultant. Paula who was born deaf is also a presenter on BBC Newsline.

“Paula is actually in both shows and that has its pros and its cons,” Stephen says.

“First of all, poor Paula is running in between different rehearsal venues to try and tap into what we're both doing. We kind of shaped it so that it would work for her and we have quite a lot of monologues in our piece that she's going to be doing, so she can learn them outside of the rehearsal space as well.

“Paula’s an absolute tour de force, she has a real passion for what she does. She also does a lot of signing for BBC Newsline, so her face is very well known in Northern Ireland already. So we're just we're just ecstatic to have her in the room.

“But as far as collaborating, no this hasn’t happened before [for us]. Arts organisations very rarely collaborate on things. It happens sometimes, but we are kind of throwing this out there, that we are teaming up and people are like: ‘Oh, this is different’. But it means we're able to share people like lighting designers, sound designers — and it makes sense.”

Stephen undertook a sign language course in August and has just completed assessments for the BSL Level One Award. He’s delighted to be involved with Northern Ireland’s first Deaf Arts Festival and is hopeful the festival continues annually.

“I'm just picking up on something Paula said,” Stephen adds. “She admits it was such an important project for deaf artists and performers, and she was saying it very difficult for her to break through into the mainstream arts, as their language and culture are so different, and she's been given this lead role and a project and then that means she's able to showcase her wonderful language, the culture, the stories, and how it’s integrated into theatre is what I’m doing as a director.

“I remember her saying too it was her belief everyone regardless of language, background, culture, has a place within the arts. So it's really given everyone that opportunity to explore, so it's been amazing.

“I'm delighted I'm a small part of that. We're really sending a message to the deaf community as well to remind them that they can achieve their dreams and aim high, because it doesn't happen enough. And it's a way of showing the arts world this unique perspective and value that deaf artists can bring to any production.”

Expecting is showing at The Mac, Belfast, on May 6-7, followed by a tour with performances in Bangor, Lisburn, Armagh, Newry and Newtownabbey. It shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August. For tickets and more information, see c21theatrecompany.com