Belfast chef pays tribute to Irish artist Graham Knuttel who died aged 69

Tributes paid to Irish artist Graham Knuttel who has died.

Tributes have been paid to the renowned Irish artist Graham Knuttel who died aged 69.

The Dublin-born creative’s family confirmed his passing in a statement released on Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness that we write to let you know that Graham passed away peacefully on Saturday 27th of May, 2023, surrounded by his family,” it said.

“You will know that he engaged in life as he engaged in his art - that is to say, boldly and without reserve.

"He greatly valued the cut and thrust of debate and the vivid colours that satire and dark humour deliver.

“We know that he is grateful to you all for having made the connection.”

Belfast chef Michael Deane shared one of Mr Knuttel’s paintings on social media has he expressed his gratitude and sadness.

“Rest easy my friend,” he posted on Instagram alongside heart emojis.

"Thank you for your great work that contributed to @deaneslovefish @eatatdeanes.”

Fellow artist Terry Bradley also expressed sadness following the announcement.

"Unbelievable, awful,” he wrote online.

Mr Knuttel’s canvasses are famed for their bold colours and devilish portrayals of the human condition and have caught to eye of high profile admirers around the world.

James Joyce seated in an armchair by Graham Knuttel.

Robert De Niro, Sylvester Stallone, Bertie Ahern and Joanna Lumley as well as the Swiss Bank Corporation, Goldman Sachs International and Saatchi & Saatchi are counted among his fans.

His passing comes just over one year after he underwent a successful kidney transplant – the vital organ was donated by his wife Ruth.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent from his hospital bed in Beaumont at the time, Mr Knuttel said: “She was a perfect match. That’s amore. It’s love. Words can’t express how I feel. It’s just too difficult. I guess now I’ll have to behave when I go home.”

Four years earlier he had been rushed to St Vincent’s hospital with kidney failure while waiting for a new liver which he received in 2020.

President Michael D Higgins has offered his condolences to Mr Knuttel’s loved ones.

"May I send my condolences to the family and friends of Graham Knuttel, who throughout his life made such a valuable contribution to Ireland's artistic community,” he said.

Meanwhile artist Niall O’Loughlin hailed Mr Knuttel as “true gent”.