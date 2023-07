Seamus O’Hara, Louise Parker, Lizzy Akinbami and James Doran who will perform in the new Kabosh production, Silent Trade

It’s not the easiest of subject matters — but it’s what Rosemary Jenkinson calls ‘necessary’ and ‘urgent.’ Silent Trade details the human misery in the leafy Belfast suburbs through the life of a young female immigrant forced into prostitution and domestic servitude.