Belfast poet Alice McCullough over the moon after words of praise from Stephen Fry on Twitter

An east Belfast poet has told how she burst into tears when actor Stephen Fry described her as a “sensational new voice” on Twitter.

Award-winning performance poet Alice McCullough was at the premiere of her short film, Earth to Alice, at the Strand Arts Centre on Sunday night when she was alerted to a post from the broadcaster, praising her work and that of other young poets from Northern Ireland.

Fry retweeted a post by Alice about her short film, which is available on the BBC iPlayer for another month. In the post, Alice said that she had poured her heart and soul into her directorial debut and that she felt it was the first chapter of a much bigger story.

Fry wrote: “What a sensational new voice – new to me at least! She joins the growing list of wonderful young poets coming from Northern Ireland.”

The storyteller, who makes her Edinburgh Fringe Festival debut this week with her one-woman show Earth to Alice, said she couldn’t believe her eyes when she was alerted to the tweet by her sister.

She said it was all the more special because, like Fry, she lives with bipolar disorder and had been ill during lockdown.

Alice said: “The timing of Stephen Fry’s tweet was just unbelievable because I was at the Strand as part of the EastSide Arts Festival, about to premiere my short film.

“When my sister told me what he had tweeted, I thought it was a joke to begin with, until I saw it myself, then I burst into tears.

“This isn’t the first time Stephen Fry has promoted a poet, but for me, it’s pretty special, because I’m not part of the elite. I don’t have a degree. I'm just someone from Belfast who writes poems.

“But of all the people to tweet about me, Stephen is top of the mountain as far as representation of bipolar goes. He’s a hero of mine and this is such a big deal for me.”

Alice, who began writing poetry as a hobby before winning the Belfast Book Festival Poetry Slam almost 10 years ago, said her career had “started and stopped” several times because of her illness and that she had been hospitalised twice last year.

She said that high-profile names such as Fry and Ruby Wax had made it easier for her to talk openly about it.

“Without the likes of Fry, Ruby Wax, Carrie Fisher and Spike Milligan, I don’t think I would’ve done the work that I’ve done,” Alice said.

“They are phenomenal, funny, wise and eloquent people and this is the type of representation we need, not the Halloween costume kind.

“It’s not easy to come out as having bipolar but people like Stephen Fry have been so open about it, doing TV documentaries, writing articles, and that has really helped.”

Alice wrote, directed and starred in her short film, which was commissioned as part of the BBC’s culture in quarantine initiative.

It is described as a 15-minute short comedy drama about “facing the looking glass, battling blank canvases, going down rabbit holes, pouring your heart out, swimming upstream and all the magical things in between the cracks where the imagined world and the everyday meet”.

She added: “I’ve been coming to Edinburgh Fringe for years now and every time I’ve been, I say that I’m going to do it the following year. I’m turning 40 at the end of the year so decided this was the time to do it.

“Last year I was very ill, but I feel things are on the up at the moment. This tweet from Stephen Fry, coming on the day my film premiered and just before I headed to Edinburgh, is amazing. I still can’t quite believe it.”