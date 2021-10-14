Belfast’s Boundary brewery pulls out of Denmark beer festival after organisers face allegations of sexual harassment

A Belfast brewing company has confirmed they will not be attending a beer festival in Copenhagen later this month after allegations of sexual harassment and bullying surfaced at the Danish company behind the event.

The Mikkeller Beer Celebration Copenhagen (MBCC) is due to take place in Denmark on October 22 and 23.

The event has been hit by a number of withdrawals from other breweries in recent days after several ex-employees at the global beer company Mikkeller previously alleged sexual harassment and gender bullying.

Mikkeller has denied these allegations, with CEO Kenneth Madsen issuing a statement in July saying: “Mikkeller has always—and will continue to promote and honour diversity, inclusiveness, and equality.”

Despite a number of organisations across the world pulling out of the annual festival, Boundary, which is based in east Belfast, had initially issued a statement on Wednesday confirming they still planned to attend.

In a post on Twitter, the craft brewer initially said they were “aware of the conduct at Mikkeller, as has been reported... it is clear that there are problems within the industry,” before adding: “We do not believe that pulling out of the festival will bring about the kind of industry we want to be part of”.

Boundary had initially stated they would attend the festival “with the following clear conditions”, including holding a meeting with Mikkeller to engage with “representatives of those who have been at the receiving end of misconduct in the industry”.

However, the Belfast company received backlash on social media for the decision, with an updated statement released on Thursday afternoon issuing an apology and confirming they had reversed their position.

“We will be withdrawing from MBCC,” Boundary wrote.

“Whilst our collective actions were born out of a genuine desire to move the conversation around sexism in the industry forward, we got this one wrong.

“We have had meaningful and important conversations over the past few days, and have listened to the concerns raised.”

They added: “We remain committed to the spirit of change and will continue to work on the industry challenges that face us.

“We will learn from this experience. We’re sorry.”

Following the decision by a number of breweries to pull out of the event, Mikkeller issued a statement on social media.

“Yesterday, a social media post called out Mikkeller for being a company that has done nothing to address allegations of harassment and a small number of participating breweries decided to cancel their participation in Mikkeller Beer Celebration Copenhagen (MBCC) and posted statements to support their decision,” they said.

"We want to address this post very directly: we support activism for social justice, safe workplaces and inclusion. And we have indeed responded clearly to any allegations of employee mistreatment at Mikkeller and have, and continue to, prioritize a safe and inclusive workplace above all else.

"We have addressed a handful of reports of harassment at Mikkeller and have taken immediate steps to remove employees who have acted outside of Mikkeller’s policies and DNA.”

Mikkeller has been contacted for a response to this story.