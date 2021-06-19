Branagh to wear two hats as he acts in and directs new stage version of a classic

Sir Kenneth Branagh is set to step back onto the stage, directing and leading a new production of Terence Rattigan’s The Browning Version.

The cast will feature Victor Alli, Kemi Awoderu, Lolita Chakrabarti, Sarah Eve, Joseph Kloska and Wendy Kweh.

Belfast-born Branagh (60) will play the role of Andrew Crocker-Harris

The revival reunites him and Charabarti, who previously worked together on Hamlet in 2017 when he directed her.

In The Browning Version, Branagh’s cantankerous Classics master is coming to terms with an early retirement due to ill health. It was penned in 1948, and was adapted into a film in 1951.

It’s a production the veteran actor and director has been keen to stage.

“The Browning Version is something I’ve always admired – audiences and critics keep rediscovering and appreciating Rattigan in a way he wasn’t during his time. This play has been around my consciousness for a while,” he told WhatsOnStage.

Running for three weeks from August 5-29 at Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, all profits will be donated to the Royal academy of Dramatic Art, which urgently need £3m to recover and rebuild after the pandemic.

“Rattigan demands detailed, truthful performance. Rada works hard to train actors for that,” Branagh said.

"It will be exciting to see the two combine. I’m lucky enough to have cast three recent graduates from Rada that I’ve been able to see in shows, and even auditioned some of them. Others have come to work on various films, so already they’re part of the extended creative family.”

On juggling directing and acting, he said: “It’s the relationship between perspiration and preparation. You always work harder when you work with really talented people around you. It makes you vulnerable to do both jobs simultaneously, but vulnerable is good – it can make for healthy acting if you can channel it.”

His role was previously tackled by Michael Redgrave, Albert Finney, Peter Cushing and John Gielgud.

He said: “You can’t do things from the classical repertoire that aren’t haunted by the ghosts of some of the greatest performers of the ages, it’s a mug’s game. But you get inspired by the fact that brilliant talents were drawn to these plays for a reason. They understood the qualities of these characters and the multiple layers of the writing.”

Chakrabarti heaped praise on her director and co-star: "Ken has that brilliant quality that, as an actor, he will always give you notes to help facilitate you finding a character yourself rather than directing you into a position.

"He knows that you need the right notes to activate your own story.”

Branagh said that when he was making Belfast, his upcoming film starring Judi Dench, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds last autumn, half of the students who left Rada that year were in it, to get practice in roles of varying sizes.

“Their excitement on set was so infectious. When youth and experience come together on a good piece of art, it’s a dynamite combo,” he added.