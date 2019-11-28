Cash awards for stars of Northern Ireland arts scene

Writer Susan McKay, poet Moyra Donaldson, musician/ composer Neil Martin and composer Deirdre Gribbin with Ciaran Scullion from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland

Leading artists have received cash awards from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland - the highest honour bestowed by the body, which is responsible for the development of the arts in the region.

The prestigious awards are given in recognition of the contribution each of the artists has made towards creative life in Northern Ireland.

Acclaimed writer Susan McKay, poet Moyra Donaldson, composer Deirdre Gribbin and musician/composer Neil Martin have each been presented with the Major Individual Awards, worth £15,000 each.

Each of the artists will now use the award to develop a series of new works.