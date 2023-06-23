Children’s arts organisation left ‘skeletonised’ by 61% real-terms cut since 2011

The Arts Council said the latest reduction will have a ‘grave impact’ on arts delivery in Northern Ireland

A Belfast-based children’s arts organisation is facing the “most precarious situation” in the 25 years since it was founded, its director has said.

Arts organisations across Northern Ireland have been dealt a blow as a 5% reduction in grant aid funding from the Department for Communities (DfC) to the Arts Council of Northern Ireland threatens to curtail their activities.

Eibhlín de Barra, director of Young at Art (YAA), said that although their allocation from the Arts Council had remained the same as last year, the organisation had faced real-terms cuts of almost two thirds in the last 12 years.

"This is the most precarious situation we have faced in our 25-year history,” she said.

"We have experienced rising costs over the past few years, and not just standard inflationary increases, utilities costs have surged and as an employer we have mandatory increases due to the National Living Wage and insurance costs.

"I looked back on a selection of key funding programmes that have supported YAA's core organisational costs, and over the past 12 years support from these funds has decreased by 18%, but when we factor in inflation that's actually a real terms cut of over 61%, and it's not sustainable.”

Eibhlín de Barra

Ms de Barra said the removal of extra funding streams has pared the group’s activities back even further.

"These cuts will affect the events planned for this year, including the Belfast Children’s Festival,” she said.

"This year we have already had to take the difficult decision to not run two arts engagement programmes, which will mean hundreds of children and young people in some of Belfast’s most marginalised communities will miss out on receiving in-depth creative engagement sessions.

"Those creative conversations will now not happen, and we won't be able to equip them with creative techniques to reflect on and respond to the difficult and changing world around them.

"We have become so skeletonised there's nothing else we can cut back or trim.

"This year, that will impact the scale of the festival's programme, how we can support, develop and train our staff, but most importantly our capacity to deliver our engagement programmes, and that impacts our ability to support the social and emotional wellbeing of disadvantaged children.”

It comes after the results of a DfC consultation on the proposed impact of a 5% reduction in grant aid funding on Section 75 groups in Northern Ireland were published.

Liam Hannaway

Arts Council chairperson Liam Hannaway said the cut would have a “grave impact” on arts delivery in Northern Ireland.

"The arts bring so many benefits into our lives and it is only right that everyone has the opportunity to watch, take part and engage in arts activities,” he said.

"Government investment in the arts here has fallen since 2011 to £9.7m in 2023. In real terms, this equates to a reduction of almost £10m in that time.

"As a bare minimum, the Arts Council needs the recent cut reinstated and an additional £10.51m, if we are to achieve our ambitions.

"Given the far-reaching social and economic benefits that the arts sector evidently brings to the region, not just in terms of awards, Oscars and international success, this investment is entirely proportionate.”